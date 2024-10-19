Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta's last directorial was The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13.

Director Hansal Mehta’s film Shahid, starring RajKummar Rao, is often considered a cult classic. As the film completed 11 years today, Mehta shared a special throwback photo that quickly went viral among fans.

Taking to his Instagram, Hansal posted a picture of RajKummar dressed as a jail inmate, holding a lawyer’s tie. He captioned it, “11 years ago. Waqt lagta hain, par ho jaata hain. #Shahid. #Gratitude.”

As soon as the photo was shared, fans responded with adorable comments. One fan wrote, “A film I will always be so proud of. One of the best films made in contemporary troubled times. To Shahid, who fought hatred and sacrificed his life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Actress Huma Qureshi also dropped a heart emoji, and many others called the movie a masterpiece. Shahid, released on October 18, 2013, is a biographical drama based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Rajkummar Rao won the National Award for Best Actor for his role, and Hansal Mehta was honored with the Best Director award at the 61st National Film Awards.

Hansal Mehta’s last directorial was The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ was released in theaters on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet ‘Jass’ Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film’s ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?