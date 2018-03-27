National Award winning director Hansal Mehta has been roped in to direct a new web series titled The Scam. Mehta is set to direct a web-series based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's bestseller, The Scam: From Harshad Mehta to Ketan Parekh. The series will be produced by Applause Entertainment and will launch its first season by focussing on the famous scam by Harshad Mehta.

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Omerta’s filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to make his directorial debut on a digital platform with The Scam, based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. The web series, produced by Applause Entertainment, is based on the book of the same name by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. “Telling the story of the individuals behind India’s biggest financial scams will make for some riveting viewing. The collaboration with Hansal came as a happy surprise. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest directors we have in the country and we couldn’t have thought of a better person than him to direct and lead this financial drama,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement.

Hansal said he has read the book and wanted to make a film on the subject but things could not materialize. Shahid director, however, is happy to adapt the book to the digital platform. “I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. “When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together and he offered this subject to me I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life,” Hansal said.

Am so grateful that I'm getting to tell this thrilling story. I've always been mistakenly addressed as Harshad Mehta… Now I get to tell you his story. Our stories like our names are very different! Thank you @nairsameer @suchetadalal @Moneylifers for this 'Scam'! pic.twitter.com/OAMLhVo3wB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 26, 2018

The first season of the series will feature the story of Indian stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, who was charged with numerous financial crimes that took place in 1992. The makers are yet to finalise the cast. it has also not been revealed what video streaming website will be used to release this series as the war between Netflix India and Amazon Prime Video continues.

