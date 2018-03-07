Bollywood director Hansal Mehta has revealed details about his envisioned film with legendary actor Sridevi. Talking about the film, the filmmaker said that the film was a departure from the kind of films he has done in the past and was based on a woman who discovers her womanhood in her 50s.

Best known for his films like Shahid, Citylights, Simran and Aligarh, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had decided to do a kind of film that he had never done before with legendary actor Sridevi. After the sudden demise of the Bollywood’s first female superstar, the filmmaker had tweeted, “There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor.” Revealing further details about the project, Hansal Mehta has told PTI that the film was about a woman who discovers her womanhood in her 50s.

“It is a beautiful story, I have got the rights for it. It is from a book, a novella. It is a Chinese story. I felt it would be wonderful to do it with Sridevi. I had thought of narrating the idea to her, but she passed away. It was shocking,” he said. The filmmaker further added, “It was a departure from the kind of films I was making. It is a tale about love, about how in the late 50s you are discovering womanhood. Motherhood and marriage, without either being a wife or a mother. She (the protagonist) experiences all these emotions supposedly. All these years she has been single.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the superstar, Hansal revealed that although he is looking for another Bollywood diva to play the role, he would dedicate the film to Sridevi. The legendary actor left for the heavenly abode on February 24th in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The Padma Shri recipient had won hearts with some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’. Her last on-screen appearance will be in Anand L Rai’s directorial ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

