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Home > Entertainment News > Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

From childhood fame and questions around her sudden transformation to the controversy surrounding her marriage and her recent divorce, Hansika Motwani’s journey has often extended beyond the screen.

Hansika Motwani (Photo:X)
Hansika Motwani (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 12:27 IST

Hansika Motwani has spent much of her life in the public eye. From becoming a familiar face as a child artiste to establishing herself as a leading actor in South Indian cinema, she has grown up under constant scrutiny. But alongside her professional milestones, several aspects of her personal life have repeatedly become subjects of public debate.

On her birthday, here is a look at five controversies that made headlines over the years.

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1. The hormonal injection allegations

One of the earliest and most persistent controversies surrounding Hansika began after her transition from child artiste to adult actor. After appearing in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Koi… Mil Gaya, Hansika made her debut as a leading lady in Desamuduru and later appeared in Bollywood film Aap Kaa Surroor. Her rapid physical transformation led to rumours that her mother had allegedly given her hormonal injections to make her grow faster.

Hansika later addressed the claims on Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, calling them “crap” and saying people had written that she received injections to grow up. Her mother also dismissed the allegations.

2. Did Hansika marry her best friend’s husband?

Her marriage to businessman Sohael Kathuriya in December 2022 became another major talking point. Reports and social media posts claimed Sohael had previously been married to Hansika’s friend and that Hansika had attended the earlier wedding.

Hansika pushed back against the narrative, explaining that Sohael was actually her brother’s best friend, who later became her own friend and eventually her partner. Sohael also said reports wrongly suggested that Hansika was responsible for the end of his first marriage.

3. Turning her wedding into a reality show

The actress faced criticism again when her wedding was turned into the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. Some questioned whether intimate wedding moments should become entertainment. Hansika, however, stood by the decision, saying the criticism did not matter to her and that the series reflected her reality.

4. The scrutiny around her marriage

The marriage that began with a lavish wedding and a Paris proposal later became the subject of separation rumours. The speculation intensified after Hansika removed wedding-related posts from Instagram.

The situation eventually moved beyond rumours. In March 2026, the Bandra Family Court granted Hansika and Sohael a divorce, ending their marriage of around four years. Reports said the couple had sought separation by mutual consent.

5. From child star to a life constantly under the spotlight

Perhaps the biggest thread connecting Hansika’s controversies is the intense scrutiny she has faced since childhood. Her transformation, relationships, wedding and personal choices have repeatedly invited public commentary.

Yet her career has continued across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema. From Aap Kaa Surroor and Desamuduru to films such as Mappillai, Maha and 105 Minutes, Hansika has built a substantial career beyond the controversies that have often dominated headlines.

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Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims
Tags: Bollywood controversiesHansika Motwani

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Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

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Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

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Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims
Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims
Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims
Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

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