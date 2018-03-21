Hot, sexy and beautiful Hansika Motwani is an Indian actress who has acted in several Hindi movies and mostly appears in South Indian movies. Hansika began her television career with a serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom which was the very popular tv serial among the kids. She also appeared as one of the children in Koi Mil Gaya. Hot and sexy Hansika Motwani made her film debut in the Telugu film “Desamuduru” for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in South. She is the brand Ambassador of 'Chennai turns Pink', an awareness program to create breast cancer. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Hansika Motwani.

Hot, sexy and beautiful Hansika Motwani was born in Mumbai. She started her career as a child artist in the super hit tv serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Then she appeared in many tv serials as a child artist.The actress appeared as one of the children in Koi Mil Gaya opposite with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. After then the hot actress got featured in the South Indian movies. Hansika made her debut at the age of 16 in a lead role in Puri and Jagannadh’s Telugu Film Desamuduru.

The sexy Hansika Motwani became a leading actress in the South –Indian movie Industry. She was also seen playing a lead role in the Hindi movie “Aap Ka Surroor” opposite to the Hindi singer Himesh Reshammiya. Currently, the hot actress is filming for her Malayalam debut “Villain”. Along with acting, Hansika Motwani.She was featured in “Forbes” list of 250 celebrities that make it to the 100 Most Influential Celebrities nominees list. Besides the passion for acting the actress is also involved in many other social activities. She is the brand Ambassador of ‘Chennai turns Pink’, an awareness program to create breast cancer awareness among urban women.

Also Check: Shraddha Arya photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shraddha Arya | Shivangi Joshi photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi | Ihana Dhillon photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Ihana Dhillon

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Hansika Motwani:

Beautiful Hansika Motwani nails in the party wear white long gown

Hansika Motwani teasing with her cute expressions

Hot Hansika Motwani poses for the Sun Kisses picture

Hansika Motwani beguiling the look with her lovely Indian attire

Sexy Hansika Motwani flaunting curvy body

Hansika Motwani grabbing the attention with her enchanting personality

Bold and beautiful Hansika Motwani love for peach and floral dress

Hansika Motwani giving the fashion goals for college wear

Hansika Motwani captivating look in gorgeous Lehenga

Hansika Motwani steals the show with the pretty pink fairy dress

🔷🔹🔷 A post shared by Hansika M (@ihansika) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

#throwback #craotia 🌤💛🧡 A post shared by Hansika M (@ihansika) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:05pm PST

🖤 A post shared by Hansika M (@ihansika) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App