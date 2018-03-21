Hot, sexy and beautiful Hansika Motwani was born in Mumbai. She started her career as a child artist in the super hit tv serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Then she appeared in many tv serials as a child artist.The actress appeared as one of the children in Koi Mil Gaya opposite with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. After then the hot actress got featured in the South Indian movies. Hansika made her debut at the age of 16 in a lead role in Puri and Jagannadh’s Telugu Film Desamuduru.
The sexy Hansika Motwani became a leading actress in the South –Indian movie Industry. She was also seen playing a lead role in the Hindi movie “Aap Ka Surroor” opposite to the Hindi singer Himesh Reshammiya. Currently, the hot actress is filming for her Malayalam debut “Villain”. Along with acting, Hansika Motwani.She was featured in “Forbes” list of 250 celebrities that make it to the 100 Most Influential Celebrities nominees list. Besides the passion for acting the actress is also involved in many other social activities. She is the brand Ambassador of ‘Chennai turns Pink’, an awareness program to create breast cancer awareness among urban women.
Also Check: Shraddha Arya photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shraddha Arya | Shivangi Joshi photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi | Ihana Dhillon photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Ihana Dhillon
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Hansika Motwani:
Beautiful Hansika Motwani nails in the party wear white long gown
Hansika Motwani teasing with her cute expressions
Hot Hansika Motwani poses for the Sun Kisses picture
Hansika Motwani beguiling the look with her lovely Indian attire
Sexy Hansika Motwani flaunting curvy body
Hansika Motwani grabbing the attention with her enchanting personality
Bold and beautiful Hansika Motwani love for peach and floral dress
Hansika Motwani giving the fashion goals for college wear
Hansika Motwani captivating look in gorgeous Lehenga
Hansika Motwani steals the show with the pretty pink fairy dress
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App