Tollywood diva Hansika Motwani started off her career as a child artist in the super hit TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and was also seen opposite Preeti Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya. Check out her latest picture where she is donning a beautiful silver saree.

One of the most bankable actresses of the Tollywood industry Hansika Motwani, born and brought up in Mumbai. She made her adult acting debut at the age of 16 with Desamuduru in 2007 opposite Allu Arjun, she has been honoured with Filmfare Awards for her debut film Desamuduru. Since then Hansika has worked in many high-budget Telugu films such as Kantri opposite Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, Seetharamula Kalyanam opposite Nithiin, Brahmanandam and Saleem Panda among others. She finally started off her career in Tamil cinema with Mappillai in 2011 opposite Venkatesh Prabhu popularly known by his stage name Dhanush.

She started off her career as a child artist in the super hit TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Hawa, Aabra Ka Daabbra and Jagoo in 2003. Talking about Hansika’s latest picture she is dressed in a beautiful off-white silverish saree with red and white border. She has paired her look with diamond jewellery with a ruby in between. Hansika looks alluring as she poses for the camera at the Malabar Gold event in Madurai.

Tollywood beauty Hansika Motwani is a leading actress and has played major roles in the Bollywood movies such as Aap Ka Surroor opposite Bollywood actor cum singer Himesh Reshammiya. On the work front, the south Indian actress Hansika is shooting for her upcoming film with debutant director UR Jameel in 100, and Thuppakki Munai simultaneously.

