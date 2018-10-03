Hansika Motwani started off her career as a child artist in the super hit TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, was also seen as a child artist opposite Preeti Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya. Now she is all grown up in a sexy way, check photos!

Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress Hansika Motwani is all grown up now, see photos

The ever so glamorous Hansika Motwani, who was born in Mumbai and made her acting debut at the age of 16 in 2007 with Desamuduru, started off her career as a child artist in the super hit TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Hansika has won Filmfare Awards for her debut film Desamuduru and since then has featured in many high-budget Telugu films such as Kranti opposite Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, Maska opposite Ram Pothineni, among others. She finally started off her career in Tamil cinema with Mappillai in 2011 opposite Venkatesh Prabhu aka Dhanush.

The actress has a fan following of 2 million and has updated her photo-sharing platform Instagram. She has paired her sky blue suit with contrasting blood red nail polish and kept her makeup subtle and minimal to kohled eyes and light pink lipstick.

We have also seen Hansika as a child artist opposite Preeti Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya.

The sexy Hansika Motwani is a leading Tollywood cinema actress and has played major roles in the Bollywood cinema as well such as Aap Ka Surroor opposite Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Currently, the south Indian actress Hansika is shooting for her upcoming film 100, and Thuppakki Munai simultaneously.

