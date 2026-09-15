Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Rs 279 Crore And Counting! Has The Rs 2 Crore Film Now Beaten Mirzapur?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39: Hanuman Ansh goes on breaking all box office rules even in the sixth week. The film, which is reportedly made on a shoestring budget of only Rs 2 crore, earned around Rs 8.25 crore India net on Day 39, pushing the India net total to approximately Rs 222.88 crore.

The India gross of the film is currently around Rs 263.30 crore, and the overseas numbers have taken the worldwide total to approximately Rs 279.80 crore. And there lies the most pertinent question: Has Hanuman Ansh now overtaken Mirzapur: The Movie?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 39

Based on the recent box office figures, Hanuman Ansh raked in close to Rs 8.25 crore net in India on Day 39. There was a fall in comparison to the huge numbers registered by the movie in Sunday collections but earning more than Rs 8 crore in the 39th day itself is indeed amazing for a small start.

Its current reported totals stand at:

India Net: Rs 222.88 crore

India Gross: Rs 263.30 crore

Overseas: Rs 16.50 crore

Worldwide: Rs 279.80 crore

Has Hanuman Ansh Beaten Mirzapur The Movie?

On the tenth day of its release, Mirzapur: The Movie was grossing about Rs 266 crore globally. This means that the film Hanuman Ansh, which has grossed around Rs 279.80 crore globally on the 39th day, has surpassed that mark.

But Mirzapur: The Movie is still screening and earning revenue, and so the true comparison can only be made after the completion of their theatre run. But one thing that cannot be overlooked is the different trajectory followed by the two films.

Mirzapur was already part of an existing franchise, having liked characters and stars such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Hanuman Ansh had almost none of those things going for it.

From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 279 Crore Worldwide

One of the most amazing things about the Hanuman Ansh movie has been how its journey started out. For instance, the movie was only collecting about Rs 10 lakh India net on Day 1.

The first week collections of the movie were just Rs 1.08 crore. However, for most movies such figures mean the end of their theatrical journey. In this case, the word of mouth for Hanuman Ansh movie made it pick up pace from Week 4 onwards as more shows and screens were added. On Day 39, the same movie which could not even collect Rs 1 crore on Day 1 collected Rs 220 crore net in India.

Rs 2 Crore Budget Makes Hanuman Ansh Even Bigger

Given the reportedly modest production cost of Rs 2 crore for the movie, it becomes even more remarkable for its box-office performance. With a total revenue of about Rs 279.80 crore, the movie has made a total of 140 times its reported budget.

This does not imply that there has been a net profit of Rs 277 crore from the movie since box-office revenues are shared among other parties as well. However, taking into consideration the budget-to-box-office ratio, Hanuman Ansh is perhaps the most remarkable success story of 2026.

Can Hanuman Ansh Reach Rs 300 Crore?

This is currently the next big milestone. Given that only around Rs 20 crore remains to reach Rs 300 crore mark for the movie, the target doesn’t seem unattainable anymore. The true test will be sustaining screen presence amidst the new films hitting theatres.

However, since Hanuman Ansh started with Rs 10 lakh opening and is still fetching crores even on Day 39, it is becoming hard to guess at which point the movie run will eventually come to an end. For now, all we can be sure about is that the Rs 2 crore devotional movie has made an unexpected journey to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

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