Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 47 Crore In 24 Days — How Did The Film Turn Into A Sleeper Hit?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Slowly but surely, Hanuman Ansh has started becoming one of the most interesting box office stories of the year. With a Rs 10 lakh Day 1 opening, the movie struggled through its initial two weeks before finding a good audience base. But 24 days down the line, the movie has managed to earn Rs 47.33 crore India gross and Rs 40.13 crore India net and is close to reaching the Rs 50 crore mark.

The change has come about with such swiftness that the Day 24 collections of Rs 12.75 crore net have been higher than the movie earned in its entire first week. So what makes a movie from being virtually invisible at the time of release suddenly become a sleeper hit?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 47 Crore

The theatrical run of the movie commenced in a highly subdued manner. It earned just Rs 10 lakh on its opening day. At the end of Week 1, the India net collection was Rs 1.08 crore. Even in Week 2, there wasn’t much excitement as it added just about Rs 40 lakh. Till the end of two weeks, the India net collection was Rs 1.48 crore.

However, for most movies, this would have implied reduction in shows and wrap-up of theatrical run. Not this one though!

What Changed For Hanuman Ansh In Week 3?

It all changed from Week 3 onwards. The movie made only Rs 15 lakh on Day 15 but went on to collect Rs 85 lakh on Day 16 and Rs 2.20 crore on Day 17. It carried on till the end of the week to make approximately Rs 10.40 crore in net box office collections in Week 3.

The fourth weekend saw the movie go one step further. On Day 22, the movie earned Rs 6.25 crore, followed by Rs 9.25 crore on the Saturday and then Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday. This is currently the highest single day collection of the movie.

Is Word Of Mouth Driving Hanuman Ansh?

It seems like word-of-mouth marketing is the driving force behind the late success of the film. In contrast to a film release driven by stars where there are strong expectations regarding its booking, it seems that Hanuman Ansh has gradually acquired an audience after being released. It must be noted that the film draws from the spiritual tradition of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly referred to as Maharaj Ji amongst his followers.

Another reason that has been cited for the greater number of shows for this film is the increased social media buzz and recommendations made by the audience. The film has been successful not because its collections started dwindling, but rather due to the fact that they increased significantly in Weeks 3 and 4.

Did Hanuman Ansh’s Low Budget Help?

The magnitude of the turnaround is all the more impressive in light of the stated production budget for the film. Various sources put the film’s budget at around Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 2 crore.

If true, this means that the film has raked in several multiples of its stated production budget just from Indian theatres. What is remarkable about this case is that the film is said to have eschewed costly marketing campaigns in favour of grassroots-level promotion through community and bhandara events.

Hanuman Ansh Nears Rs 50 Crore

As per the latest figures, Hanuman Ansh has now collected:

India Net: Rs 40.13 crore

India Gross: Rs 47.33 crore

Overseas: Rs 0 crore reported

Worldwide Gross: Rs 47.33 crore

As such, Hanuman Ansh is now less than Rs 3 crores away from crossing the Rs 50 crores milestone. Considering that the film had an opening business of only Rs 10 lakhs, the magnitude of the change cannot be easily overlooked. What is more important, the movie has proved that sometimes a film does not require a large opening to succeed at the theatres. Sometimes, the real box-office story begins only after audiences start talking.

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