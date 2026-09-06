Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore — How Did Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Become A Blockbuster?

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories of 2026. The devotional drama based on the life and legacy of Neem Karoli Baba has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark despite reportedly being made on a budget of under Rs 2 crore.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had a modest start when it released on August 7. It opened with only around Rs 10 lakh and was initially written off after a slow first week. But strong word of mouth gradually changed its fortunes, turning the small-budget film into a genuine sleeper hit. So, how did Hanuman Ansh go from a tiny opening to a Rs 100 crore blockbuster?

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: How Much Has The Film Earned?

The film’s box-office run has been unusual because most of its growth came much later than expected. Reports put its first-day collection at around Rs 10 lakh, while the first-week total stood at only around Rs 1.08 crore. Instead of fading after the opening week, however, Hanuman Ansh began gaining momentum through positive audience reactions and word of mouth.

By Day 29, the film had reached around Rs 97.99 crore India gross, before crossing the Rs 100 crore mark over its fifth weekend. One current tally puts its 30-day total at around Rs 100.91 crore, though figures vary slightly across trackers depending on whether net or gross collections are being cited.

What Was Hanuman Ansh’s Reported Budget?

Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made for less than Rs 2 crore, with several reports placing the production cost between Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2 crore. That makes its box-office performance even more remarkable.

Even using the upper Rs 2 crore figure, a Rs 100 crore theatrical run means the film has earned around 50 times its reported production budget at the box office. This has placed Hanuman Ansh among the most profitable Hindi films of the year.

How Did A Rs 2 Crore Film Become A Rs 100 Crore Hit?

The film’s producer, Anupriya Nagar, has herself described the turnaround as unexpected. According to Nagar, the industry had effectively written Hanuman Ansh off after its first week because audiences had not discovered the film in significant numbers. That changed when viewers and social-media influencers began recommending it.

The film gradually gained shows and screens as audience interest grew. Its later weeks were far stronger than its opening period, an unusual trajectory in an industry where most releases earn the bulk of their business during the first weekend. Nagar credited word of mouth for helping transform the movie into a phenomenon. The devotional subject also appears to have connected strongly with viewers familiar with Neem Karoli Baba and his teachings.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, also widely known as Maharaj-ji. Neem Karoli Baba became one of India’s most influential spiritual figures and developed a following both in India and internationally.

His followers have famously included global technology figures such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, whose connections to Neem Karoli Baba and Kainchi Dham have been widely documented. The film explores his spiritual legacy and teachings around devotion, love and service.

Interestingly, producer Anupriya Nagar has said that her own interest in Neem Karoli Baba began while researching technology entrepreneurs, including Steve Jobs, during her university studies.

Who Stars In Hanuman Ansh?

The film does not rely on a conventional Bollywood star cast. Shobhinav Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand is also among the principal actors. That absence of major commercial stars has made the movie’s box-office journey even more unusual, with the film depending heavily on its subject and audience recommendations rather than celebrity-driven promotions.

Why Is Hanuman Ansh Being Called A Sleeper Hit?

A sleeper hit is generally a film that begins with relatively low expectations or limited business before unexpectedly developing into a major commercial success. Hanuman Ansh fits that description almost perfectly. It began with an opening of around Rs 10 lakh, earned only a little over Rs 1 crore in its first week, and yet went on to cross Rs 100 crore.

The makers are now also looking beyond the current film. Producer Anupriya Nagar has revealed that two more parts are being planned, although the team is yet to finalise their budgets and scale. With its overseas rollout also expected to expand, Hanuman Ansh may still have more box-office milestones ahead.

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