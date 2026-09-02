Hanuman Ansh: From Kainchi Dham To Taos, 6 Neem Karoli Baba Ashrams Where His Legacy Lives On

Lord Hanuman has long been associated with devotion, strength and unwavering faith, and few spiritual figures were as closely linked to his worship as Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Now, his life and spiritual journey have found a new connection with the big screen through Hanuman Ansh, which has brought renewed attention to the saint and the places where his teachings continue to live on.

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh explores the life of Neem Karoli Baba and his deep devotion to Lord Hanuman. While the film has sparked interest in Maharaj Ji’s story, his legacy extends far beyond cinema. From Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, where his most famous ashram stands, to Vrindavan, where he attained Mahasamadhi, and even Taos in New Mexico, these spiritual centres continue to draw devotees seeking a connection with his teachings.

Born Lakshman Das, Neem Karoli Baba became widely known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman and his simple teachings centred on love, service and faith. Decades after his death in 1973, his influence continues to be felt through the ashrams and temples associated with him.

Here are six important places linked to Neem Karoli Baba and the spiritual legacy that Hanuman Ansh has brought back into focus.

What Makes Kainchi Dham So Important To Neem Karoli Baba’s Legacy?

Located around 40 km from Nainital, Kainchi Dham is perhaps the most recognised place associated with Neem Karoli Baba. The temple and ashram were inaugurated in June 1964 and continue to attract devotees from across India and beyond.

The ashram is known for its morning and evening aarti, while its annual celebrations draw large crowds. However, accommodation at the ashram is strictly regulated.

Can Devotees Stay At Kainchi Dham Ashram?

Devotees can stay at Kainchi Dham, but only after receiving permission from the Shri Kainchi Mandir Trust. There is no regular online booking facility. Those granted permission can stay for a maximum of three days.

The restrictions are intended to maintain the ashram’s peaceful atmosphere and allow its daily spiritual routine to continue without disruption.

Why Is Vrindavan Special To Neem Karoli Baba Devotees?

Vrindavan holds a deeply significant place in Maharaj Ji’s story. It was here that Neem Karoli Baba attained Mahasamadhi, and the Vrindavan ashram houses his Mahasamadhi Mandir.

The ashram also offers limited accommodation to devotees. Those seeking to stay generally need to contact the manager, provide a reference from an existing devotee and wait for approval. Stays are generally limited to three days.

Which Other Indian Cities Have Neem Karoli Baba Ashrams?

Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual legacy extends well beyond Kainchi Dham and Vrindavan. Ashrams associated with him can also be found in Delhi, Lucknow, Rishikesh and Neem Karori, his native village.

These centres continue to serve devotees who wish to spend time in prayer, meditation and devotional practice while learning more about Maharaj Ji’s teachings.

How Did Neem Karoli Baba’s Legacy Reach America?

Neem Karoli Baba’s influence eventually travelled far beyond India, particularly through his Western devotees. The Taos Ashram in New Mexico is one of the places associated with his spiritual legacy in the US.

The centre is known for devotional singing, meditation and spiritual gatherings. Visitors can also participate in seva, including helping with prasad preparation, cleaning and other daily activities. The ashram remains open to visitors throughout the year. From the foothills of Uttarakhand to the American Southwest, these ashrams reflect how Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings continue to find followers decades after his death.