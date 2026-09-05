Hanuman Ansh: From OTT Rejection To A Rs 61 Crore Box Office Run, How Vishal Chaturvedi Turned A Setback Into Success

A film that once struggled to find a platform has now found an audience in cinemas. Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise box-office performer, collecting around Rs 61.88 crore net in India in 27 days, according to Sacnilk. The turnaround is particularly striking given the film’s modest opening and the rejection it faced before reaching theatres.

Why was Hanuman Ansh rejected by an OTT platform?

Before taking the story of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji, to the big screen, Chaturvedi had pitched it to an OTT platform. Speaking to India TV, the filmmaker recalled becoming emotional while narrating the story.

According to Chaturvedi, the platform acknowledged that the subject was an Indian story with international relevance. However, the way the project was eventually rejected left him uncomfortable. He described the language used during the rejection as “derogatory”, saying the experience made him feel that there was a flawed perception surrounding the story that needed to be challenged. For Chaturvedi, that rejection eventually became part of the reason to pursue the film independently.

How did Hanuman Ansh become a box-office surprise?

The film had an unusually quiet beginning. Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh opened at just Rs 10 lakh and earned Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second week added only around Rs 40 lakh. But the film’s fortunes changed dramatically in its third week, when collections jumped to Rs 10.40 crore.

The film’s momentum continued into its fourth week. By Day 28, Sacnilk reported an India net total of Rs 72.88 crore, showing just how sharply its theatrical run accelerated after its slow start.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Chaturvedi, the 2-hour-30-minute devotional drama traces the journey of Lakshminarayan, the man who would eventually become Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores his spiritual search and the influence he had on devotees. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while the cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

What began with an OTT rejection and a Rs 10-lakh opening has now become a striking example of how word of mouth can completely change a film’s theatrical fate.