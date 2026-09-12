Hanuman Ansh OTT Deal Rumours: Producer Ragini Sona Denies Rs 100 Crore Offer, Says ‘We Don’t Have Any Such Offer’

Hanuman Ansh may have started its theatrical run quietly, but the devotional drama has turned into an unlikely box-office phenomenon. As the film continues to attract audiences, reports of a reported Rs 100 crore OTT deal began circulating online. Producer Ragini Sona has now denied the claim, making it clear that no such offer has been finalised.

Hanuman Ansh Producer Ragini Sona Denies Rs 100 Crore OTT Deal

Speaking to NDTV, Ragini Sona dismissed reports of a Rs 100 crore streaming deal and asked audiences not to pay attention to the speculation. “It’s nothing like that. It’s all rumours. Please don’t pay attention to it,” Sona said, adding that the team’s immediate priority is the theatrical response and the love coming from audiences. She further said that the makers have not finalised when or where Hanuman Ansh will arrive on OTT.

“Numbers will come and go,” Sona said, stressing that any decision regarding the digital release will be taken collectively by the team. She also urged viewers to watch the film in theatres, saying even the makers do not know when it will eventually stream.

Why Is Hanuman Ansh Still Drawing Audiences?

The film’s theatrical journey has been particularly unusual. Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, initially opened with a limited theatrical presence. According to Hindustan Times, the film’s shows fell from around 250 theatres to just 25 as major releases including Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 arrived. Yet, instead of disappearing, the film gradually built momentum through word of mouth.

Chaturvedi has previously said that audiences travelled long distances to find screenings and shared their experiences online, effectively becoming the film’s biggest promoters.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: From Rs 1.7 Crore Budget To A Major Hit

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 1.7-2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has dramatically outperformed its initial expectations. Latest trade reports indicate that the film has crossed the Rs 170 crore net mark in India, with its theatrical run continuing into its sixth week. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, along with Chandan Anand and others. Its story, devotional music and strong audience word of mouth have helped turn the low-budget film into a major theatrical success.

With the film now expanding internationally as well, its OTT future remains undecided. For now, however, the makers appear keen to let Hanuman Ansh continue its remarkable journey on the big screen.