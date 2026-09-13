Rs 2 Crore Film, Rs 200 Crore Success — So Why Did Hanuman Ansh Miss The Oscars?

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the biggest box office surprises of the year. Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, the film went from a slow opening to crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in gross collections, powered largely by strong word of mouth.

But despite its extraordinary theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh will not be in contention to become India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. The reason is surprisingly simple — the team missed the submission deadline.

Why Did Hanuman Ansh Miss The Oscar Submission?

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Namrata Singh revealed that the makers failed to submit the film before the deadline because they were not fully aware of the process. She said the team began receiving calls after the deadline had passed, asking why Hanuman Ansh had not been submitted for consideration.

According to Singh, the team had simply been too occupied with the film’s growing success, dubbing plans and other work, while also operating with a very small team. She admitted that they “didn’t know” enough about the process and missed the September 7 deadline.

Hanuman Ansh’s Box Office Journey Has Been Anything But Normal

The irony becomes even bigger when one looks at how dramatically the film’s fortunes changed. Hanuman Ansh reportedly opened with just Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and managed only around Rs 1.48 crore net in its first two weeks.

Then word of mouth began taking over. The film witnessed a major jump around Day 16 and went on to post unusually strong collections in the weeks that followed. It reportedly earned around Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and approximately Rs 90 crore in Week 5. By Day 36, its India net collection had climbed to around Rs 174 crore, while its overall gross had crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

What Is Next For Hanuman Ansh?

The makers are now focused on expanding the film beyond its original release. Singh said the team has already worked on a Telugu dub and plans to take the film to more languages. Work is also underway on accessibility so that audiences with different needs can experience the film.

The franchise is also expected to grow further through sequels and other extensions. Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under Swambhu Media Network, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book and has managed to become one of the year’s most unexpected success stories.

Missing the Oscar deadline may be a setback, but for a Rs 2 crore film that turned into a Rs 200 crore phenomenon, the larger journey is far from over.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?