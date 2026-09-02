Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Sleeper-Hit Run: Story, Trilogy Plan And What We Know About Part 2

Hanuman Ansh Part 2: Hanuman Ansh is turning out to be one of the biggest surprises in the box office circuit of 2026, and this success is now following up with the announcement of a sequel for the movie. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has come forward to say that the second part has been made and that the first part was always planned as a series and not as an independent film.

In fact, Hanuman Ansh was meant to be one of three parts that would explore various stages in the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

Is Hanuman Ansh 2 Confirmed?

Yes. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has confirmed that the second part of Hanuman Ansh is being developed. The filmmaker has also revealed that the team has already started working on the next chapter.

However, an official title and release date for Part 2 have not yet been announced. The sequel is expected to continue the spiritual-biographical approach of the first film while moving into a different phase of Neem Karoli Baba’s life.

What Will Hanuman Ansh 2 Be About?

Part 2 is expected to begin with Firozabad, the birthplace of Neem Karoli Baba. From there, the story is planned to move through places including Agra and Mathura, tracing more episodes associated with his life and spiritual journey.

The sequel therefore appears likely to expand the scale of the first film rather than simply repeat the same setting or narrative. While specific incidents, characters and timelines have not yet been fully revealed, Chaturvedi has indicated that each film will explore different chapters from Neem Karoli Baba’s life.

Was Hanuman Ansh Always Planned As A Trilogy?

Yes. According to Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was conceptualised as the beginning of a three-film series. That detail is important because the sequel announcement comes at a time when the first film has become a major surprise at the box office.

It would have been easy to assume that a follow-up was being hurried into development because of the theatrical success. Instead, the director’s comments suggest that the makers had already envisioned a larger story spread across three films. Each part is expected to explore a different stage of Neem Karoli Baba’s journey.

Why Has Hanuman Ansh Become A Sleeper Hit?

The film had an extraordinarily modest beginning. Hanuman Ansh opened to just around Rs 10 lakh at the Indian box office and remained relatively low during its initial days. Its trajectory changed dramatically through word of mouth.

Collections began rising significantly in later weeks, eventually turning the film into a rare example of a movie earning substantially more in its third and fourth weeks than during its opening phase. The film has since crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India despite being made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore.

Its devotional subject, spiritual themes and growing audience recommendations appear to have helped it sustain theatrical interest well beyond its initial release period.

Will The Sequel Continue With Neem Karoli Baba?

Yes. Neem Karoli Baba remains at the centre of the proposed trilogy. The first film drew inspiration from his spiritual legacy, and subsequent parts are expected to explore other phases of his life rather than shift towards an unrelated story. This also gives the filmmakers considerable material to work with, considering the number of locations, devotees and accounts associated with his spiritual journey.

At the same time, stories involving revered spiritual figures require careful handling, particularly because many popular accounts surrounding saints and gurus come from devotees, oral traditions and personal recollections rather than independently documented historical records.

When Will Hanuman Ansh 2 Release?

The makers have not announced an official release date for the sequel yet. With development already underway, more information about the title, cast, production schedule and theatrical release is expected to emerge as the project progresses. For now, what is clear is that Hanuman Ansh was only the beginning.

A film that started with a Rs 10 lakh opening and gradually transformed into a sleeper hit is now moving towards its planned second chapter, with the makers preparing to take audiences further into Neem Karoli Baba’s life and the larger trilogy they had envisioned from the start.

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