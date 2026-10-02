Hanuman Ansh Sequel: Will The Rs 400 Crore Hit Get A Bigger Budget? Producer Anupriya Nagar Reveals

The unexpected success of Hanuman Ansh has naturally raised questions about what comes next for the franchise. The film, made for slightly more than Rs 1.5 crore, has crossed Rs 414 crore worldwide and collected over Rs 317 crore net in India by Day 56, according to trade figures.

However, producer Anupriya Nagar does not believe the sequel needs a dramatically bigger budget simply because the first film became a blockbuster. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Nagar said the second film could be made on a budget similar to the first unless the story genuinely demands a larger scale.

She also cautioned against spending money simply for the sake of making a film look bigger. “Simply investing Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore would not necessarily make it better.” According to Nagar, a bigger budget could even result in unnecessary use of VFX or AI-generated elements that may not fit the story.

‘Authenticity Is Our Priority’

Nagar explained that the world depicted in Hanuman Ansh is as important as its characters. The landscape, atmosphere and visual texture of the period all play a role in telling Neem Karoli Baba’s story. For the producer, preserving that authenticity matters more than increasing production scale.

She added that the makers would increase the budget if the next story genuinely required additional resources. The sequel, meanwhile, was reportedly planned as part of a larger trilogy rather than being conceived only after the first film became a hit. The basic idea for the second instalment is ready, although its screenplay has not yet been written.

How Hanuman Ansh Became A Rs 400 Crore Surprise

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, Hanuman Ansh follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became known as Neem Karoli Baba. The film was released on August 7 and opened quietly, earning around Rs 10 lakh on its first day.

Word of mouth changed its fortunes, and the film continued to attract audiences well into its theatrical run. By Day 56, it had reached Rs 317.33 crore net in India and Rs 414 crore worldwide.

The success has also extended beyond theatres. Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series inspired by Neem Karoli Baba’s life, teachings and mystical stories. Its first promo was released on September 30, although the cast, episode count and premiere date are yet to be revealed.