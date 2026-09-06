Hanuman Ansh Tax-Free In Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Big Boost For Neem Karoli Baba Film

There is more good news for Hanuman Ansh. After emerging as an unlikely box-office success, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has received a major boost from the Uttarakhand government. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state, following a screening in Dehradun.

The film, centred on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has found an audience through word of mouth despite opening without the scale or publicity of a conventional Bollywood release.

Why has Hanuman Ansh been made tax-free in Uttarakhand?

Dhami watched the film in Dehradun on Friday with his wife Geeta Dhami, cabinet colleagues and several MLAs. He said films such as Hanuman Ansh help take Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural heritage to audiences across India and beyond.

The chief minister also highlighted the connection between the film and Kainchi Dham, the Uttarakhand spiritual centre associated with Neem Karoli Baba. He described the film as an inspirational and spiritual work and said the Baba’s life carried a message of devotion, service and compassion.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh tells the story of a young Lakshminarayan who loses his mother and begins a spiritual search for answers about God, life and suffering.

His journey across North India eventually leads him towards becoming the revered Neem Karoli Baba. Rather than relying on spectacle, the film focuses on faith, love, service and the relationship between devotion and humanity. India Today noted that the film deliberately connects Neem Karoli Baba’s story with his devotion to Lord Hanuman.

How did Hanuman Ansh become a surprise box-office success?

The film’s theatrical journey has been anything but conventional. Hanuman Ansh initially opened modestly and was released in a limited number of theatres. However, positive word of mouth gradually pushed audiences towards the film, with its screen count eventually expanding significantly.

The film has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, according to the latest reports, turning a relatively low-profile spiritual drama into one of the year’s unexpected Bollywood success stories.

The film features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.