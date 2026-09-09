Hanuman Ansh Team Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Film’s Rs 143 Crore Success: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Surprise Blockbuster

A film that opened quietly with little mainstream buzz has now become one of the year’s biggest surprise success stories. Hanuman Ansh, Vishal Chaturvedi’s spiritual drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film’s success also brought its team to Lucknow, where director Vishal Chaturvedi, lead actor Shobhinav Satyaa and other members of the cast met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The meeting comes at a time when the film is gaining momentum beyond its initial audience, with word of mouth playing a major role in its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh Team Meets Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow

The Chief Minister’s Office shared pictures from the meeting on X on Tuesday. The team discussed the film’s spiritual themes and its portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.

According to reports, Chaturvedi and Satyaa also discussed the film’s depiction of Baba’s association with the Nath tradition. Yogi Adityanath praised the team’s efforts and extended his wishes for the film’s success.

How Did Hanuman Ansh Become A Box-Office Surprise?

The film’s current numbers are particularly striking because Hanuman Ansh did not begin its theatrical journey as a conventional blockbuster. It opened on August 7 with around Rs 10 lakh and initially struggled to find a wide audience. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film gradually picked up as positive word of mouth spread. Recent trade reports have put its India net collection at Rs 143.13 crore, making its growth from a subdued opening all the more remarkable.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film explores the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, whose devotees regard him as a deeply revered saint associated with Lord Hanuman. The filmmaker has said that he spent years researching Baba’s life before bringing the story to the screen.

Interestingly, the film also has an unusual casting story. Shobhinav Satyaa was initially working behind the scenes as an assistant director before being tested for the lead role after the original actor fell ill. He eventually played Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh Gets Tax-Free Push In Uttarakhand

The film has also received political recognition in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched Hanuman Ansh in Dehradun and announced that it would be made tax-free in the state, praising its portrayal of Uttarakhand’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

With the film now scheduled for an international theatrical release on September 11, its next challenge will be to see whether the Neem Karoli Baba story can find the same audience beyond India.