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Home > Entertainment News > Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch

Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi says Virender Sehwag’s decision to watch the film with his child and praise it publicly felt like a deeply personal moment.

Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh, Image Credits- IMDb
Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 15:53 IST

The success of Hanuman Ansh has taken an unexpected turn for writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi. After the low-budget spiritual drama found a strong audience at the box office, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag watched the film with his child and shared his reaction publicly, something Chaturvedi says meant far more to him than another box-office milestone.

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film has emerged as a surprise success and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, according to recent reports.

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Why Was Virender Sehwag’s Reaction So Special For Hanuman Ansh Director?

Speaking to NDTV, Chaturvedi revealed that Sehwag’s connection with the film was completely unexpected. The filmmaker, who describes himself as a lifelong cricket fan, said the former opener watched Hanuman Ansh on his own, without the team approaching him. For Chaturvedi, that made Sehwag’s appreciation particularly emotional. He recalled following Sehwag’s career closely and said that seeing a cricketer he had admired for years respond warmly to his film felt like “life had come full circle.”

The reaction also came at a significant point in the film’s journey. Hanuman Ansh began with a modest opening but gradually gained momentum through word of mouth, turning into one of the year’s more surprising theatrical successes.

Does Vishal Chaturvedi Want Virat Kohli To Watch Hanuman Ansh?

Sehwag’s response has now inspired another wish from the filmmaker. Chaturvedi said he would love for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to watch the film as well. The filmmaker expressed hope that something could be arranged for the couple to see Hanuman Ansh, describing it as a moment that would bring immense happiness to the team.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

The film explores the life of Neem Karoli Baba and his deep devotion to Lord Hanuman. Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as the spiritual figure, the film focuses on faith, service and his spiritual transformation.

The film’s unexpected box-office run has now led Chaturvedi to announce a sequel, with Hanuman Ansh 2 expected to explore further chapters of Neem Karoli Baba’s life and spiritual journey.

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Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch
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Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch

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Hanuman Ansh: Virender Sehwag’s Praise Leaves Director Vishal Chaturvedi Emotional, Now He Wants Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Watch
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