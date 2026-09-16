Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Nears Rs 300 Crore While Akshay-Saif Starrer Struggles — What Went Wrong?

The box office can be unpredictable, but the contrast between Hanuman Ansh and Haiwaan is particularly striking. On one side is Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual drama reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, which has now crossed Rs 280 crore worldwide and is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark in its sixth week. On the other is Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, which has struggled to find momentum despite its star power and a wide theatrical release.

According to current estimates, Haiwaan stands at around Rs 7.23 crore India net and Rs 9.76 crore worldwide gross after its initial run, a huge gap compared with Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: How Did A Rs 2 Crore Film Reach Rs 280 Crore?

Hanuman Ansh did not begin like a blockbuster. The Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film reportedly opened to just around Rs 10 lakh, and for its initial days its collections remained relatively modest. But strong word of mouth gradually changed its trajectory. By Day 37, it was still earning in double digits, and its sixth weekend produced another major surge. By Day 39, reports put its worldwide total above Rs 280 crore.

That makes its journey unusual even by sleeper-hit standards. Instead of depending on a huge opening weekend, Hanuman Ansh appears to have built its audience gradually, with collections actually strengthening several weeks after release.

Haiwaan Box Office: How Much Has The Akshay-Saif Film Earned?

Haiwaan released on September 11 with two major stars and director Priyadarshan behind it, but the opening numbers were weak.

Bollywood Hungama estimates that the film collected:

Day 1: Rs 2.79 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.13 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.58 crore

Day 4: Rs 64 lakh

Its India net total stood at around Rs 7.23 crore, while the worldwide gross was approximately Rs 9.76 crore at the latest available update.

Another trade estimate placed its opening weekend India net at around Rs 7.35 crore, underlining that different trackers vary slightly but agree on the larger picture: the film opened well below expectations for an Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunion.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan: The Box Office Gap

The difference is enormous. Hanuman Ansh has grossed more than Rs 280 crore worldwide, while Haiwaan remains below the Rs 10 crore mark on Bollywood Hungama’s latest worldwide estimate. That means the small-budget spiritual film has earned many times more than a mainstream star-led thriller despite lacking comparable star power or an aggressive opening.

And the contrast becomes even more remarkable when budgets are considered. Hanuman Ansh has widely been reported as a roughly Rs 2 crore production, making its theatrical run one of the most extraordinary box-office stories of the year.

What Went Wrong With Haiwaan?

There does not appear to be one single reason. The first warning sign was its low occupancy and falling weekend collections. Instead of showing the usual Saturday-Sunday growth expected from a major commercial release, its estimated earnings declined from Day 1 through Sunday.

Reviews were also mixed, with criticism focused on the film’s length and execution. That matters because Haiwaan needed positive word of mouth to compensate for its modest start. Competition then made matters harder. Reports said Haiwaan lost roughly 1,400 screens to Hanuman Ansh after exhibitors responded to the latter’s stronger audience demand. That would have reduced Haiwaan‘s ability to recover even if interest improved later.

Why Did Hanuman Ansh Keep Growing?

The two films have followed almost opposite box-office patterns. Haiwaan began with thousands of shows but saw declining occupancy and collections. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, gradually expanded as demand increased. Bollywood Hungama’s tracking shows the film running on more than 8,000 shows by Day 39, with weekend occupancy still strong deep into its theatrical run.

That suggests the film’s biggest asset has been sustained audience demand, rather than an opening created by star power. Its spiritual subject, positive word of mouth and unusual sleeper-hit narrative have also helped keep the film part of the box-office conversation for weeks.

Can Hanuman Ansh Cross Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

At more than Rs 280 crore worldwide, the Rs 300 crore milestone is now within reach. The more surprising question is no longer whether the Rs 2 crore film became a hit, it is how far its theatrical run can still go after nearly six weeks.

For Haiwaan, meanwhile, the challenge is very different. After a weak opening weekend and declining weekday collections, it would require a sharp turnaround to substantially improve its theatrical total. The contrast is a reminder that at the box office, budget and star power can create an opening, but sustained audience interest ultimately determines how long a film survives.

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