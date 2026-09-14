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Home > Entertainment News > Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

Hanuman Ansh has crossed Rs 236 crore worldwide while Mirzapur: The Movie has raced past Rs 266 crore. But collections alone do not reveal which film is the bigger hit.

Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie BOC
Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie BOC

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 08:13 IST

Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie have emerged as two of the biggest talking points at the box office, but their success stories could hardly be more different.

On one side is Mirzapur: The Movie, backed by the popularity of one of India’s biggest streaming franchises and led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. On the other is Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama reportedly made for just Rs 2 crore that began quietly before turning into a word-of-mouth phenomenon.

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The numbers now stand at roughly Rs 236 crore versus Rs 266 crore worldwide. So, which film is actually the bigger hit?

Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie: Worldwide Box Office

As per the latest reported figures, Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed approximately Rs 266 crore worldwide within just 10 days of release.

The film has collected around:

  • India net: Rs 184.70 crore

  • India gross: Around Rs 220 crore

  • Overseas: Around Rs 46 crore

  • Worldwide: Around Rs 266 crore

Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, crossed Rs 236 crore worldwide after 37 days in theatres.

Its reported figures stood at:

  • India net: Around Rs 192.18 crore

  • India gross: Around Rs 227.06 crore

  • Worldwide: More than Rs 236 crore

That means Mirzapur: The Movie currently has an advantage of roughly Rs 30 crore worldwide.

But that does not tell the whole story.

Mirzapur The Movie Is Winning The Speed Race

If the comparison is purely about how quickly the films have generated revenue, Mirzapur: The Movie is comfortably ahead. Crossing Rs 250 crore worldwide in only 10 days demonstrates the strength of the Mirzapur brand. The franchise already had a massive audience through its web series, while familiar characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna helped turn the theatrical film into an event for fans.

The film also has a sizeable overseas contribution, helping its worldwide total move comfortably ahead of Hanuman Ansh. Interestingly, however, Hanuman Ansh still had a slightly higher India net total at the respective checkpoints.

How Did A Rs 2 Crore Film Reach Rs 236 Crore?

This is where Hanuman Ansh becomes one of the more extraordinary box-office stories. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the film reportedly cost only Rs 2 crore to make. It did not open like a conventional blockbuster either.

The movie reportedly started with limited screens and relatively tiny collections before strong audience response led to more shows and screens being added. By Day 37, its worldwide gross had climbed beyond Rs 236 crore. In simple terms, the film has grossed around 118 times its reported production budget worldwide.

That does not mean the producers pocketed Rs 234 crore as profit, since theatrical revenue is divided among exhibitors, distributors and other stakeholders. But the budget-to-box-office ratio remains remarkable.

Hanuman Ansh Or Mirzapur: Which Is The Bigger Hit?

It depends on what exactly we are measuring.

In worldwide collections:
Mirzapur: The Movie currently leads with around Rs 266 crore against Hanuman Ansh‘s Rs 236 crore.

In speed:
Mirzapur is the clear winner. It reached the figure in just 10 days compared with more than five weeks for Hanuman Ansh.

In India net at these checkpoints:
Hanuman Ansh surprisingly leads, with around Rs 192 crore compared with Mirzapur‘s Rs 184.70 crore.

In budget-to-collection performance:
Hanuman Ansh is in a different league. A reported Rs 2 crore film reaching Rs 236 crore worldwide makes its theatrical journey extremely difficult to match on a return-on-cost basis.

So Who Really Wins?

If “bigger hit” simply means the film with the higher worldwide box office, Mirzapur: The Movie is currently ahead. But if the question is which film has delivered the more astonishing box-office result relative to expectations and cost, Hanuman Ansh has the stronger claim.

One film arrived with an established franchise, major stars and a huge existing fanbase. The other reportedly began with a Rs 2 crore budget and limited screens before audiences turned it into a Rs 200 crore-plus blockbuster.

And with both films still running in theatres, the Rs 236 crore versus Rs 266 crore battle may not be over yet.

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Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

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Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

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Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

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Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?
Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?
Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?
Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?
Hanuman Ansh Vs Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Rs 236 Crore Vs Rs 266 Crore — But Who Is The Bigger Hit?

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