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Home > Entertainment News > Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi met Salman Khan at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Photos and videos of their meeting are now going viral.

Mahant Raju Das meets Salman Khan
Mahant Raju Das meets Salman Khan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 11:28 IST

Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and moments from their meeting have now caught attention on social media.

Pictures and videos from the celebration showing Raju Das with Salman Khan have been circulating online, with the meeting becoming one of the talking points from the star-studded festivities.

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Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan



Mahant Raju Das, associated with Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya, was among the guests at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration hosted at Mukesh Ambani’s residence. During the event, he met Salman Khan.

The two were photographed together during the gathering, and videos from the occasion have also surfaced on social media.

The meeting has attracted attention because it brought together two recognisable names from very different spheres — Salman, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, and Raju Das, a prominent religious figure associated with Hanumangarhi.

What Happened After Raju Das Met Salman Khan?

Photos and videos of the meeting began circulating on social media after the celebration. The visuals show Raju Das and Salman Khan together at the event, giving followers a glimpse of the interaction.

The moment has since become a talking point among social-media users, adding another viral celebrity moment to the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Salman Khan has been a familiar guest at the Ambani family’s major celebrations and was seen attending the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year as well.

The celebration brought together several personalities from Bollywood, business and other walks of life. As pictures and videos from the event emerged online, individual celebrity moments quickly began attracting attention.

Among them was the meeting between Salman Khan and Mahant Raju Das.

Who Is Mahant Raju Das?

Mahant Raju Das is associated with Hanumangarhi, one of the prominent religious sites in Ayodhya. He has frequently appeared in public discussions and religious events and is a recognisable figure associated with the temple.

His appearance at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and subsequent meeting with Salman Khan have now put the spotlight on the two together.

Why Is Raju Das And Salman Khan’s Meeting Going Viral?

The meeting has attracted social-media attention because of the unexpected combination of personalities at the same high-profile celebration. Pictures and videos showing Mahant Raju Das alongside Salman Khan have been shared online, prompting interest in their interaction.

As more visuals from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration continue to circulate, the Salman Khan-Raju Das meeting has emerged as one of the moments viewers are discussing.

ALSO READ: ‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

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Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral
Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral
Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral
Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral
Hanumangarhi’s Mahant Raju Das Meets Salman Khan At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, What Happened Next Goes Viral

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