Amit Sadh took a precautionary COVID-19 test after Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus. They both have acted together in the recently released web series Breathe Into The Shadows.

Abhishek Bachchan’s co-star Amit Sadh in the latest series Breathe Into The Shadows has announced that he has tested negative on the COVID-19 test.

Soon after the news of Abhisek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus, it was speculated that Amit Sadh might be also having the virus since the dubbing of the show was done during lockdown.

Sadh, however, was quick to clarify that they did not do the the dubbing together and they did not come to the studio at the same time since the lockdown.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength ! 🙏🏻 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 13, 2020

He still took a precautionary COVID-19 test and on 13 July the results came negative. He announced the same on his twitter account; thanking the fans that have been praying for him.

The entire Bachchan family has tested positive except Jaya Bachchan. While the father-son duo have mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and home-quarantined. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter and her family have also tested negative for coronavirus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App