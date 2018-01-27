The magnum opus Padmaavat, based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film, produced by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare and Bhansali, released on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day, amid protests from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which claims the movie distorts facts. Actress Deepika Padukone is happy and proud the movie has raked in almost Rs 56 crore in three days.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was threatened with beheading over her latest film Padmaavat, is happy and proud as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has raked in Rs 56 crore (nearly $9 million) net in India in three days. Padmaavat registered Rs 5 crore net on Wednesday (paid previews), Rs 19 crore net on opening day on Thursday and Rs 32 crore net on Friday, according to producers Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. “I cannot even begin to express how happy and proud this makes me feel! Thank you for all the love,” Deepika, who has delivered blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Piku, tweeted on Saturday.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta found the figures to be “stupendous considering that the film has not opened in 35 percent of India”.

“The film is destined to be a big hit. If normalcy returns soon in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the film can cross Rs 300 crore in India. If the film doesn’t release in the three or four states where it is banned, it will remain at Rs 240 crore or Rs 250 crore,” he added. Earlier, Deepika had said that she is not someone who has ever been excited so much about box office numbers but “I have to say that this time I am. I think it’s going to be earth-shattering”.

it’s never happened before…I cannot even begin to express how happy & proud this makes me feel!!!Thank You for all the love🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/VgRqRQEvPi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 27, 2018

The magnum opus, based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat, also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film, produced by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare and Bhansali, released on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day, amid protests from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which claims the movie distorts facts.

Andhare tweeted: “Padmaavat overseas beats Tiger Zinda Hai and Dangal in the US, New Zealand and Germany … beats Baahubali in Australia. Beats in millions of hearts across the world, when will it beat in Gujarat?”

Talking about the mixed reviews, trade analyst Atul Mohan told IANS: “Reviewers should keep in mind the difficulties that Sanjay Leela Bhansali went through while making the film. Under such tremendous pressure, he made the film, so critics should give it to him for that. However, I think common people would watch the film at least once, if not for anything else, at least for the visual experience.”

“Having said that, I am afraid if the repeat viewing is even happening or not because of its length. The business of a film also grows due to repeat viewing on weekdays.” According to Mohan, Sunday will be a big day. “I think by Sunday afternoon, ‘Padmaavat’ will touch Rs 100 crore. I think from Monday onwards, if every day it gets steady business between Rs 15-20 crore, then by next week it will easily cross Rs 180 crore.”