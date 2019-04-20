View this post on Instagram
11 years! ❤️ . . . . . Thank you @fifipewz for this beautiful painting. #fanart
Thank you HT Style awards for honouring Aishwarya and me. #ThisTimeIWorePurple #MrsB #LeanOnMe
Earlier this year, Aishwarya recalled the moments when she got engaged to Abhishek in New York and eventually told Jodha Akbar’s director Ashutosh Gowarikar and Hrithik Roshan about the same on film sets. She said that they were shooting for the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja and she was sitting there as a bride. She added that she felt really surreal as it has happening on-screen as well as off-screen.
On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya agreed to star in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun directed by Anurag Kashyap. However, reports are rife that the couple has opted out of the film citing issues with the script.
