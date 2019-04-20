Happy anniversary Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai: Bollywood's power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have completed 12 years of marital union. The duo tied the knot in April 20 and welcomed their adorable daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared the screen space in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Guru and Raavan.

She is one of the most beautiful women in the world and a phenomenal actor, he comes from the ‘it’ family of Bollywood and has delivered some of the most powerful and convincing performances on-screen. When they come together, sparks are sure to fly. Having worked in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Guru and Raavan among many others, the duo is one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood.

On April 20, 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in Mumbai and now they have completed 12 years of marriage. To celebrate the occasion, the duo has headed to the Maldives and are treating their fans with surreal photos from their getaway. Sharing a gorgeous photo of Aishwarya a few hours ago, Abhishek wrote honey and the moon. However, it is not the first time that the couple has shared their picture-perfect photos as the duo do not shy from sharing their photos on social media.;

Take a look at some of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s adorable photos:

Earlier this year, Aishwarya recalled the moments when she got engaged to Abhishek in New York and eventually told Jodha Akbar’s director Ashutosh Gowarikar and Hrithik Roshan about the same on film sets. She said that they were shooting for the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja and she was sitting there as a bride. She added that she felt really surreal as it has happening on-screen as well as off-screen. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in the film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya agreed to star in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun directed by Anurag Kashyap. However, reports are rife that the couple has opted out of the film citing issues with the script.

