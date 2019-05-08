Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, May 8, 2019. To mark the occasion, Anand has shared a heartfelt wish on his Instagram account. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018.

Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja: Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are truly an everyday phenomenal couple. Ever since the duo has met, they celebrate each day like its a special one and it is evident on their social media profiles. From cheering each other up, being goofy together and sharing shoefies, Sonam and Anand redefine relationship goals for millennials.

Their wedding on May 8, 2018, was one of the biggest events not just in Bollywood industry but also on social media as kept their fans glued to their screens with adorable photos and videos every passing second. As the duo complete one year of marriage and 3 years of togetherness, Anand has shared an adorable anniversary wish for his lady love.

Sharing a series of shoefies on his Instagram account, Anand wrote that it is a blessing to have your life partner as your best friend who pushes you to do better and love unconditionally. Calling her his guiding star, Anand wished her happy anniversary.

Take a look at 12 cute photos of the everyday phenomenal couple:

Earlier this year, Anand Ahuja opened up about their honeymoon plans and said that Sonam is always messing up his plans. Last year, Sonam had to go to Cannes and they didn’t do a honeymoon. This year, they were planning to go to Japan but that plan is also cancelled because Sonam will be busy with The Zoya Factor schedule. Now, they are planning that they will go after her birthday. Feeling fortunate to travel so much and spend time together, Anand revealed that they will be in London for their anniversary, which will mark a little break for her. However, they will do a Japan trip by the end of the year.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga co-starring her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. After this, she is working on The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The Zoya Factor is slated for a release on June 14. 2019.

