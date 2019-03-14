Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has turned an year older today. As the actor celebrates his 54th birthday, here is a list of most memorable films of Mr Perfectionist that one should watch today. Films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, PK, Dangal were not just commercial hits but also garnered critical acclaim.

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: With over 30 years in the Indian Film Industry, Actor Aamir Khan has carved an indelible place for himself not just in Bollywood but also in the hearts of fans. From playing a friend, a romantic hero, a patriot, a man from the space, a guiding light to a father, Aamir has lived his characters earning the tag of ‘Mr Perfectionist’ and rightfully so. As the actor turns an year older today on March 14, here is a list of films of the actor that are timeless and continue to win hearts.

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak

Released in 1988, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is considered as the breakthrough movie of Aamir Khan

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander

Starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander was not just a box office success but also garnered praises from all quarters.

Andaz Apna Apna

One of the cult comedy films of Bollywood, Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Lagaan

Garnering critical acclaim from all over the world, Lagaan is one of the most memorable films of Aamir Khan.

Dil Chahta Hai

Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2011.

Rang De Basanti

Breaking all previous records at the box office, Rang De Basanti had all the elements of being a blockbuster.

Fanna

Co-starring Kajol, Fanna featured Aamir Khan in a romantic role and garnered him immense praise.

Taare Zameen Par

Being a guiding light to Darsheel Safari, Taare Zameen Par left an indelible impact in the hearts of audience.

Ghajini

Featuring Aamir Khan in an action avatar, Ghajini is one of the highest grossers of Aamir Khan.

3Idiots

Featuring Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, 3 Idiots exposed the ills of Indian Education System and won accolades all over the world.

PK

PK featured Aamir Khan in a completely different role and questioned religious dogmas and superstitions.

Dangal

With a record breaking commercial success, Dangal also garnered immense critical acclaim worldwide.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More