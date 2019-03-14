Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: With over 30 years in the Indian Film Industry, Actor Aamir Khan has carved an indelible place for himself not just in Bollywood but also in the hearts of fans. From playing a friend, a romantic hero, a patriot, a man from the space, a guiding light to a father, Aamir has lived his characters earning the tag of ‘Mr Perfectionist’ and rightfully so. As the actor turns an year older today on March 14, here is a list of films of the actor that are timeless and continue to win hearts.
Qayamat se Qayamat Tak
Released in 1988, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is considered as the breakthrough movie of Aamir Khan
Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander
Starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander was not just a box office success but also garnered praises from all quarters.
Andaz Apna Apna
One of the cult comedy films of Bollywood, Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.
Lagaan
Garnering critical acclaim from all over the world, Lagaan is one of the most memorable films of Aamir Khan.
Dil Chahta Hai
Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2011.
Rang De Basanti
Breaking all previous records at the box office, Rang De Basanti had all the elements of being a blockbuster.
Fanna
Co-starring Kajol, Fanna featured Aamir Khan in a romantic role and garnered him immense praise.
Taare Zameen Par
Being a guiding light to Darsheel Safari, Taare Zameen Par left an indelible impact in the hearts of audience.
Ghajini
Featuring Aamir Khan in an action avatar, Ghajini is one of the highest grossers of Aamir Khan.
3Idiots
Featuring Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan, 3 Idiots exposed the ills of Indian Education System and won accolades all over the world.
PK
PK featured Aamir Khan in a completely different role and questioned religious dogmas and superstitions.
Dangal
With a record breaking commercial success, Dangal also garnered immense critical acclaim worldwide.
