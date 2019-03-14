Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: After Thugs of Hindostan debacle, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the remake of Oscar-winning film Forrest Grump. Laal Singh Chadha will go on floors in September.

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: On the occasion of his birthday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has announced his next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interaction with the media, Aamir revealed that he is remaking Oscar-winning film Forest Grump that originally starred Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan will be directing the Hindi remake of Forrest Grump. Announcing the project, the actor said that he has an announcement to make for his fans and media.

Revealing his next project Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir said that the film is the remake of American film Forrest Grump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. He added that they have acquired the rights of the film from Paramount Pictures.

Slated to hit the floors in September and release next year, the film will feature Aamir Khan wearing a turban and shedding 20 kilos for his role. The actor has already started prepping for the film. Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao, who was also present with him, revealed that Aamir is following a new diet that is faster than the one he did during Dangal. She added that he started the process last week and has already lost a few kilos.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and penned by Eric Roth, Forest Grump received wide critical acclaim and also bagged six Academy awards, i.e Best Actor, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More