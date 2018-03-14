Bollywood megastar and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who has entertained us for more than thirty decades with his phenomenally entertaining and motivational films, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. On his special day, we bring you those top five films through which Aamir contributed to the society and tried to make a difference.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist turns a year older today. The Dangal actor has entertained us for over thirty long years. From appearing as a child artist in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat to playing a college student in his first big Bollywood break Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to now playing Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, Aamir has proved why he is not only the most versatile actor but at the same time doesn’t fear taking challenging roles. He has done commercially successful films with easily giving out a social message to the viewers.

Aamir is the perfect example of a powerhouse of talent and a phenomenal performer who is an exceptional actor, director, producer and a brand ambassador and he completely dons it all. In totality, Aamir is a genius and a representation of perfectionism. Apart from doing films which break all Box Office records and are commercial blockbusters, Aamir has the art of giving out a social message on to the audience. He brought awareness about the rare disease called dyslexia through his film Taare Zameen Par and through 3 Idiots he made us think why we need to change the education system in India. Here is the list of films through which Aamir contributed to the society by entertaining them at the same time:

Rang De Basanti: A powerful, inspiring and motivational film, which focuses on how the country is getting lost in the darkness of corruption and how the youth of the country needs to awaken to fight against all odds and be free from corruption and dirty politics. The film was well received by critics and audiences for its production values and had a noticeable influence on Indian society.

Taare Zameen Par: This film dealt with the sensitive topic of dyslexia, a disease which not many were aware of. It explores the fact that how dyslexic children are not considered normal which can slow poisons them and their future. After this film, over 28 cases of dyslexia came to light in India.

3 Idiots: The message of this film was very clear, that how children in India are forced to study something they don’t want to and how they are pressurised for getting into the ‘rat race’ and not allowed to chose their career options. It focused on the fact that if you run after excellence, success will eventually find you.

PK: We all have been preaching different religions, fighting over them and doing anything to please the so-called ‘god-men,’ we forget that these are just fake techniques to earn money and nothing else. The film made us realize that there is just one god, the one which is within us.

Dangal: While not many people had an idea about who was 0Geeta Phogat, the star wrestler who won multiple international awards for the nation and made India proud on the international platform, it was Aamir who made a film on the life of the Phogat family and spread women empowerment.

