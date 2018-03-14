Aamir Khan turns 53 on March 14! Here we are on the list of top 10 movies of all time. The actor turned producer, director and also a television personality is thoroughly loved by all. The non-controversial Khan has marked a record of giving us super hits and high grossing movies like Dangal. Mr Perfectionist is known for versatile roles.

Bollywood is definitely nothing without Mr Perfectionist! We are sure you know whom we are talking about. It’s none other than the third Khan of the film fraternity, Aamir Khan. How can you even think of ignoring his work? The way he takes the risk to play versatile roles, it definitely pays him back with a tremendous number of fans. The non-controversial actor is best known as trend maker. The actor started his career with the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat as a child artist in 1973.

Actor turned producer, director, television personality, Aamir’s first leading role was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposit Juhi Chawla in 1988. Actor is well known for his comic timings from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaaz Apna Apna and not to be missed 3 idiots. Mr Perfectionist has marked a record of giving highest grossed Indian films of all time to the Bollywood fraternity. Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and Dangal were his super hit movies. Not just this, Khan has also appeared in various talk shows on television and hosted Satyamev Jayate from 2012-2014.

Take a look at the 10 best movies of Aamir Khan:

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail will release on April 6th as scheduled, confirm makers

Release date: 23 December 2016 (India)

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Producers: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Siddharth Roy Kapur

Release date: 25 December 2009 (India)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Screenplay: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi

Release date: 21 December 2007 (India)

Director: Aamir Khan

Music director: Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa

Release date: 26 January 2006 (India)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Music director: A. R. Rahman

ALSO READ: Ajnabee co-workers Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol to reunite for Housefull 4

Release date: 15 June 2001 (India)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Hindi: लगान

Release date: 30 April 1999 (India)

Director: John Matthew Matthan

Release date: 15 November 1996 (India)

Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Music director: Nadeem–Shravan, Surinder Sodhi, Nadeem Saifee

Release date: 4 November 1994 (India)

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Music director: Tushar Bhatia

Release date: 22 May 1992 (India)

Director: Mansoor Khan

Hindi: ज जीता वही सिकन्दर

Producer: Nasir Hussain

Music director: Jatin-Lalit, Lalit Pandit, Jatin Pandit

Release date: 1991 (India)

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Music director: Nadeem–Shravan, Nadeem Saifee

ALSO READ: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan to join Instagram on his 53rd birthday? Here are all the details

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App