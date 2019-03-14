Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who has delivered hit films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and many more, is celebrating his 54th birthday today, i.e March 14. On the occasion of his birthday, Tweeple have flooded the Internet with heartwarming birthday wishes for the actor.

If there is one actor whose work screams versatility and perfection, it is Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. From essaying varied characters to addressing relevant social issues via his work of art, the actor has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in India and enjoys wide popularity worldwide. Over the span of more than 30 years, Aamir has not just garnered immense critical acclaim for his work but has also shattered box office records time and again by setting new records.

On the occasion of his 54th birthday, fans all over the world have taken to social media platform Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday. From counting his achievements to praising his films, fans are elated on their favourite superstar’s birthday and have flooded the Internet with well wishes.

Take a look at how fans are wishing Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on his birthday:

The only actor who changed the thinkings of Film making.. There is no words to describe him love U sir#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/xpjXbjWJjA — Gül_Aamir khan🇹🇷🇮🇳 (@Glcemre3) March 13, 2019

Happy Birthday To One of the Most hardworking, passionate & best actor of Indian Cinema.

Box office king.!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/iMSeu3gwye — Shubham Jat (@shubhamjat_) March 14, 2019

If an Actor Goes Through Transformation for A Commercial Film, Then He is AAMIR KHAN. 😎 Haven't seen Any Actor With Such dedication Level 🙏#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/Ue1IFcaI4e — Aiyaz Ahmed (@aiyazahmed08) March 13, 2019

Thank you For Entertaining So long & Giving us these classics

Waiting for your next Project ! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan pic.twitter.com/aHBgeCg9Ng — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) March 13, 2019

#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan

You might not fan of him but you never can hate this guy pic.twitter.com/zMaRTS14Js — Jadhav Animesh (@JadhavAnimesh1) March 13, 2019

Emerging as an overnight star with his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan has carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry with his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, PK, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and many more. Along with India, Aamir Khan is a sensation in China and has opened new frontiers for Indian films to do well and be accepted by international audiences.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s last release Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh was a dissapoinment. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

