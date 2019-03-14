If there is one actor whose work screams versatility and perfection, it is Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. From essaying varied characters to addressing relevant social issues via his work of art, the actor has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in India and enjoys wide popularity worldwide. Over the span of more than 30 years, Aamir has not just garnered immense critical acclaim for his work but has also shattered box office records time and again by setting new records.
On the occasion of his 54th birthday, fans all over the world have taken to social media platform Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday. From counting his achievements to praising his films, fans are elated on their favourite superstar’s birthday and have flooded the Internet with well wishes.
Take a look at how fans are wishing Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on his birthday:
Emerging as an overnight star with his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan has carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry with his films like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, PK, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and many more. Along with India, Aamir Khan is a sensation in China and has opened new frontiers for Indian films to do well and be accepted by international audiences.
On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s last release Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh was a dissapoinment. The actor is yet to announce his next project.
Leave a Reply