Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan turns 53! Mr Perfectionist is known for his commercial and parallel cinemas plus contribution in film fraternity for a social cause. Be it Taare Zameen Par which had the entire plot set for dyslexia or Lagaan, the comedy-drama that revolves around sports. The actor has always amazed his fans with the versatility in his roles. The actor is not only a popular face in film cinema but is also thoroughly loved by television shows. He has appeared in reality shows like Koffee With Karan and has even hosted a show Satyamev Jayate.

The actor who started his career at a very young age has been ruling the Bollywood fraternity for almost 30 years. The versatile actor has received Government of India's Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. One of his fans tweeted, "Best Wishes to You, Respected @ aamir_khan With his movies, his personality & the kind of person he is ….. Aamir Khan will always trend in the hearts of people all around the world. We Respect you, we love you .. Aamir Khan Ji # AamirKhan # AamirKhan53rdBirthday."

Happy birthday to Mr #AamirKhan .May u always break records as well as give good movies.#HBDWorldsBiggestSuperstar #AamirKhan53rdBirthday — Syed Parwesh Ali (@im_parwesh) March 14, 2018

Best Wishes to You, Respected @aamir_khan

With his movies, his personality & the kind of person he is ….. Aamir Khan will always trend in the hearts of people all around the world. We Respect you, we love you .. Aamir Khan Ji 😊 #AamirKhan #AamirKhan53rdBirthday pic.twitter.com/foV3GIknj2 — Ashok Chandan (@ashok_chandan) March 13, 2018

Even the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish the megastar.

Wishing @aamir_khan a very happy birthday — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018

Sports personalities were also seen wishing the non comtroversial actor.

Happy birthday, @aamir_khan. Have the happiest year ahead. May you continue to shine and entertain us forever.✌️👌 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 14, 2018

Evergreen versatile actor and a humble human being. Happy birthday Aamir bhai🙏 @aamir_khan 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SSCs8dZ4AM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 14, 2018

When will we have a better healthcare system? #ImAamirKhan let’s Raise Our Voice & Build a Better India! Happy Birthday @aamir_khan ! pic.twitter.com/O6H49iXsxJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2018

Singer Daler Mehndi too took to Twitter to wish the star.

