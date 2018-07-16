Aloo Chaat star Aamna Sharif turns 36 today! Aamna Sharif made her small screen debut as Kashish and within weeks became the household sensation. Sharif's beauty made her fans go crazy and they took to their social media to wish the stunning lady. She even starred Deal Ya No Deal starring Rajeev and Hussain Kuwajerwala's Khul Ja Sim Sim. Take a look at the 10 gorgeous photos of Aamna Sharif.

Television beauty Aamna Sharif turns 36 today! Known for her amazing performance in Star Plus’s drama Kahiin To Hoga starring Rajeev Khandelwal, became the household name. The stunning small screen star was also seen in Deal Ya No Deal starring Rajeev and Hussain Kuwajerwala’s Khul Ja Sim Sim. The 36-year-old beauty made her Bollywood debut with Aloo Chaat opposite Aftab Shivdasani. The movie was released on March 20, 2009. In the same year, Sharif was seen sharing the screen again with Aftab for the movie Aao Wish Karein. Although Aamna couldn’t become a Bollywood sensation but her huge fan following still can’t stop gushing at her. Aamna is currently enjoying her motherhood. We wish the stunning lady a happy birthday with her 10 gorgeous photos.

Naagin of small screen Mouni Roy, who is all set to make a Bollywood debut with upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar, took to her official Instagram account to wish Aamna Sharif. In her post, the star has promised Sharif to give her a tight hug in person. She wrote, “Happy happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial May you be the happiest & as beautiful always. A bigggg fat birthday hug. Will reach you and give one in person soonly. Kisses.” Both the actors are often spotted having a gala time together and in fact, they make sure that they let their fans know about their strong bond and love towards each other by uploading stunning photos on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n_AGSpn9eU

