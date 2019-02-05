Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who never misses an opportunity in showering love on his husband took to Instagram on his 43rd birthday to wish him. She has also shared two photographs- one is a childhood photo of Abhishek Bachchan and another is a couple photo.

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan who has turned 43- year-old has an adorable wish from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her husband. In the caption, she had wished him and wrote that Abhishek will always remain as her baby. This post has till now, received 3,26,971 likes and followers are continuing to pour in their compliments. She had shared two photographs-one is a childhood photo and the other is a perfect couple photo. The photographs are simply a feast to the eyes.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has put out the couple clicks on Instagram. Time and again, she had shared the photos on the social media. We bring you some more glimpses from the couple’s diary to give you a visual treat.

The couple got married on April 20, 2007, according to a Hindu traditional ceremony. It was an intimate ceremony held at Bachchan residence in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has been continuing to give relationship goals in the industry. The duo has an adorable daughter named Aradhaya Bachchan.

After Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the couple will be featured in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. Individually, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in Fanney Khan along side alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. While Abhishek Bachchan starred in Manmarziyaan along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

