Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: The Junior Bachchan turns 43 today! One of the most handsome married actors of Bollywood industry, Abhishek Bachchan got a perfect birthday wish from wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The gorgeous lady took to her offiicial Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of Abhishek.

Its that time of the year when the entire Bachchan family is busy celebrating the 43rd birthday of junior Bachchan. Yes, we are talking about the none other than, Abhishek Bachchan who is one year older today i.e. February 5. The handsome man of the Indian film fraternity who is always seen suit up like his father, Amitabh Bachchan, got a perfect birthday wish from wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The gorgeous lady who is one of the most beautiful mothers of B-Town, took to her official Instagram handle to wish a very happy birthday to her baby by posting his childhood picture. While his first picture is as adorable as his daughter Aradhya, her second photo took our heart away as the star couple is seen posing for a selfie in all smile. Well, the picture seems to be a surprise for Abhishek fans as the actor is seen clean shaven. Just posted few hours ago, the picture has already garnered over 105k likes on social media.

In her post, Aishwarya wrote, “always.. My baby happy happy birthday baby.” Take a look at Mrs Bachchan’s latest Instagram post here:

Talking about Abhishek’s upcoming Bollywood project, the Bachchan couple after Guru will be seen sharing the silver screen for Sarvesh Mawra’s directorial Gulab Jamun. It is reported that they will also feature in Prahlad Kakkar’s Happy Anniversary starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from this, Abhishek will also star in John Abraham, Akshay Kumar which will be bankrolled by Karan Johar and helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

