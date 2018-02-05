Bollywood superstar and living legend Amitabh Bachchan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday message for his son Abhishek Bachchan on his 42nd birthday. The two have shared screen space in Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and others, this real-life father-son duo is reel-life’s best on-screen father-son too.

Bollywood actor and Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan, who has impressed us with his performances in films like Guru, Bluffmaster, Yuva and many more, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. As the star turns a year older today, social media, more notably Twitter, was filled with birthday wishes pouring in for the actor. A large number of celebrities from Bollywood posted heartfelt messages for Abhishek on his special day but the best message was posted by none other than his father and the living legend of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to write a heartfelt post for his son.

The actor posted a couple of candid pictures on Twitter too and mentioned how time has flown by since his son was born. He wrote, ” #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !! एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को ! (There was a time when I would hold his hand and walk with him, now, he leads the way.) The two have shared screen space in Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, Paa and others, this real-life father-son duo is reel-life’s best on-screen father-son too.

T 2604 – #HBDAbhishekBachchan .. who is in a time zone out of the country .. !!

एक समय था पिता पुत्र का हाथ थाम के चलता था ; अब पुत्र हाथ थाम के चलाता है पिता को ! pic.twitter.com/JJKQjS02X7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

The actor, who made his debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000, was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016. Abhishek is Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan’s second child. His elder sister Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda. Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai over a decade ago and Aaradhya, their only child, was born in 2011.