Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan birthday, here is a curated list of his adorable photos that will make you go awww! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed AbRam into their lives in 2013. The couple is also proud parents of two kids-Aryan and Suhana.

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Little munchkin AbRam Khan is the mirror image of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and there are no doubts about the same. AbRam reminds everyone of SRK from his initial days in Bollywood industry, which makes him one of the followed star kids in India with a fan following in millions. When he is spotted with his dad in cricket stadiums, waving at fans at Mannat and in and out of the city, fans cannot stop but gush over his adorable looks and cute antics.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan welcomed AbRam into their lives in 2013 via surrogacy. Speaking about AbRam, SRK had earlier told a news portal that the 6-year-old loves to be by his side. He would come to him on his birthday and ask him to go out and greet his fans. He added that AbRam is smart, intelligent and extremely fun. With him, the actor becomes a child again. Sharing a quirky detail about AbRam, the actor also revealed that AbRam is just like Salman Khan as he goes around similarly telling every girl ‘I Love You’.

AbRam, who frequently makes an appearance on his parents’ Instagram account, takes social media by storm. Be it by twinning with his dad or playing with his older siblings Suhana and Aryan. As the little superstar turns 6 years old, have a look at some of his most adorable and cute photos that will melt your heart:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Despite being a huge project, the film failed to impress the audience and film critics alike. Post the Zero debacle, SRK is yet to announce his next project as he has reportedly walked out of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Accha.

