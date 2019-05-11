Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Adah Sharma, who is known for her versatile films in Hindi and Telugu films, turns a year older today. On the occasion of the young actor's birthday, here are some hot photos of the gorgeous lady. Have a look

Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Adah Sharma is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her unique fashion game and style. Though, the actor is not much known for the fashion choices she manages to grab attention with her different choice of attires and style. She has well showcased her talent in Hindi and Telugu films and immediately entered the film industry after completing her school in 2008. The hardworking actor did her debut in Hindi horror film 1920 which impressed the fans and the critics with the interesting storyline. Today, the gorgeous lady has turned a year older.

Eventually, after delivering hit films like Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014, she tried her talent in South Indian film industry as well and appeared in Telugu films like Garam in 2016, S/O Satyamurthy in 2015, Kshanam in 2016 and also in Kannada action thriller film Rana Vikrama in 2015. Before entering the industry, Adah gave many auditions but was rejected because she looked too young at that time.

The actor has been serving the industry for more than 10 years and has delivered many hit films and has left no chance of entertaining the fans with her talent and skill. Talking about her future projects, the actor will next appear in Commando 3 with action hero Vidyut Kamwal and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is a sequel of Commando 2 of 2017.

The hardworking actor also appeared in Hindi film Bypass Road, Telugu film Kalki and Jersey which was a sports drama film, which was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The actor has a unique dressing sense and is known for her bubble-gum pink hair and winged eyeliner. Talking about her appearance in Femina Beauty Awards, the actor carried a black mini dress with full grace and glamour and further detailed the attire well.

The actor has not only dazzled on the big screens, but she has also appeared her talent on Television shows like Pukaar- Call For The Hero in 2014 and also appeared in a web series Moh in the current year. The actor has worked very hard to reach the level where she is today.

On the occasion of her birthday have a look at some stunning pictures of the diva:

