Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Adah Sharma is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her unique fashion game and style. Though, the actor is not much known for the fashion choices she manages to grab attention with her different choice of attires and style. She has well showcased her talent in Hindi and Telugu films and immediately entered the film industry after completing her school in 2008. The hardworking actor did her debut in Hindi horror film 1920 which impressed the fans and the critics with the interesting storyline. Today, the gorgeous lady has turned a year older.

Eventually, after delivering hit films like Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014, she tried her talent in South Indian film industry as well and appeared in Telugu films like Garam in 2016, S/O Satyamurthy in 2015, Kshanam in 2016 and also in Kannada action thriller film Rana Vikrama in 2015. Before entering the industry, Adah gave many auditions but was rejected because she looked too young at that time.

The actor has been serving the industry for more than 10 years and has delivered many hit films and has left no chance of entertaining the fans with her talent and skill. Talking about her future projects, the actor will next appear in Commando 3 with action hero Vidyut Kamwal and Gulshan Devaiah. The film is a sequel of Commando 2 of 2017.

View this post on Instagram

I'm thinking about …….. . . . #FilmfareXKoovs

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

The hardworking actor also appeared in Hindi film Bypass Road, Telugu film Kalki and Jersey which was a sports drama film, which was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The actor has a unique dressing sense and is known for her bubble-gum pink hair and winged eyeliner. Talking about her appearance in Femina Beauty Awards, the actor carried a black mini dress with full grace and glamour and further detailed the attire well.

The actor has not only dazzled on the big screens, but she has also appeared her talent on Television shows like Pukaar- Call For The Hero in 2014 and also appeared in a web series Moh in the current year. The actor has worked very hard to reach the level where she is today.

On the occasion of her birthday have a look at some stunning pictures of the diva:

View this post on Instagram

Tips to do this !! So for everyone asking …I don't endorse trying this at home…but the steps to prepare to do this are 1)work on shoulder, core ,back strength. If not strong enough there will be too much weight on the dorsum of the foot. 2)stop eating animal flesh. 3)pretend that Ur wearing a superhero costume so u feel a little brave 😝 4)handstand push ups really helped me and I will upload some workout videos too since a lot of u have been asking . . There was a lot of wind,the ocean was rough and the yatch was rocking, ufff and sea sickness but this was worth it Thank u @_rajchaturvedi for capturing this 💃@themanmagazine.in @snehal_uk @siddheshnakhate @saniamomin @shimmerentertainment 💕

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

View this post on Instagram

I'm in the news 😉 #nykafeminabeautyawards #nfba2019

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

View this post on Instagram

I'm the most fortunate actress who has sooooo much support for all the mad stuff I do and I louuuvee u guys for that 😍😍😍 So this video is on public demand. On the anti smoking video soooo many of u said u wanted an anti alcohol video.so here ! My version 🙃 Don't drink ! This is what will happen to u 👀 . . Kept the craziest vid for last ! So let's start the year off with this . ❤️💕💕💕!!!HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!💕💕💕💕 Tag your friends who u r spending New year with! . I am with @siddheshnakhate , @snehal_uk and @juhi.ali who did my makeup ,hair and styled me for this um…horror dance off with myself ?👻 . . . Also u all ask me to do another horror movie after 1920 and I must in 2019 ! So till then… this is the prequel😜🤣😁… kidding ! This is to make you laugh a little if 1920 scared u too much😘 . . Calligraphy of daru, शराब and alcohol by Adah Sharma 😋

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

View this post on Instagram

Only you can stop you 🙃

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

View this post on Instagram

💙💙💙

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

 

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 