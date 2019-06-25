Happy birthday Aftab Shivdasani: Multitalented actor Aftab Shivdasani's Birthday Today, the actor gave many good work and comedy films to his fans like Masti, Great Grand Masti and many other, here are the hot pictures of actor Aftab Shivdasani.

Happy birthday Aftab Shivdasani: Grand Masti actor Aftab Shivdasani made his debut in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Mast, Its a fact that this good looking man is multitalented because he is an actor, producer and a model too. He also bagged many awards like Filmfare award, Star Screen award for a most promising newcomer- Male, Zee Cine award, and for the film Masti he won Bollywood movie award for best comedian.

A few days back Aftab shared his wedding vows picture with his wife Nin Dosanjh on their marriage anniversary for completing 5 years and captioned it – Its a magic to him that she married. We have to say this, the couple looks fab together.

In an interview, Aftab stated that Nin Dosanjh supported him very strongly and firmly in his highs and lows.

In 2014 the couple tied the not and did court marriage. After that, they want to follow Indian tradition marriage so they choose the destination Srilanka for their marriage. we must say that their wedding was just like a fairy tale one, Nin Dosanjh wore pink colour lehenga in which she was looking stunning.

Aftab Shivdasani recently acted in film Setter which is a crime thriller movie and much appreciated by fans and Bollywood too. The movie was produced by Vikash Mani. Aftab always has an ability to gets into the character and do justice to it, due to his fab performances in earlier movies he bagged many awards.

Here are the top 10 pictures of Aftab:

