Undoubtedly, Aishwarya Rai is one of the most loved Indian actors who has achieved many laurels in her career. Timeless beauty Aishwarya Rai was born on November 1, 1973, and is celebrating her 45th birthday today. Winner of Miss world 1994 pageant, the gorgeous lady established a well-built career for her. Not just this, she bagged numerous accolades in her film career and two of them were Filmfare awards. Honoured with Padma Shri by the Indian government, Aishwarya Rai proved that behind this beautiful face lies a talented woman who can conquer it whenever she wants.

Born with immense talent, Aishwarya Rai started her career only when she was 18 years old. The Pepsi advertisement in which she got featured with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry made her an instant sensation. Other than becoming the Miss world of the year 1994, she also held titles like “Miss Catwalk”, “Miss Miraculous”, “Miss Photogenic”, “Miss Perfect Ten” and “Miss Popular in her career.

Once she entered the film industry, she never turned back. Swaying fans with her extraordinary performances became a habit for her. Movies like Jodha Akbar, Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam gained her an International recognition and she touched the peak of her success.

Here are some unsaid stories of her life:

1. All of us know that Aishwarya became the queen of the glam world with a massive win at Miss World pageant 1994 but not many fans of her are aware that she started her career in very tender age. Yes! Aishwarya debuted with her first commercial for Camlin Pencil. She is class 9th then.

2. Who knew that a studious geeky child will by chance enter this glam world and rule it? Yes! Aish initially wanted to make a career in medicine. Her favourite subject in school was Zoology.

3. Aishwarya Rai even made Rekha a fan of her through her little advertising projects only. Rekha came on to Aishwarya once in a random grocery store just to appreciate her as she loved her in some advertisement.

4. Aishwarya Rai was the first ever Indian celebrity to be called for the famous Oprah Winfrey show. This happened when Aishwarya Rai was at the peak of her success.

5. Following her father-in-law, Aishwarya Rai became the 2nd Bollywood celebrity and 1st Indian female actor to get the honour of wax statues at Madame Tussaud’s

