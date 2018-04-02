Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has been entertaining us for over two decades, turns a year older on Monday.The phenomenal actor, who debuted in 1991, with the action-romantic drama Phool Aur Kaante, made it big overnight after the tremendous success of his debut film and then Ajay never looked back. He further went on delivering hits like Suhaag, Dilwale, Naajayaz, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Zakhm among many others.

Ajay Devgn is one of the most hardworking, consistent, versatile and most of all, the most non-controversial Bollywood actors who have been entertaining us by his breakthrough performances for more than two decades. The actor, whose recent film Raid has turned out to be a massive success at the Box Office has turned 49 on Monday—April 2. He is one actor who has made it big in the Bollywood industry without any godfather. In the era of the three Khan’s—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Ajay has managed to keep up his legacy with his phenomenal performances and hardworking attitude.

The phenomenal actor, who debuted in 1991, with the action-romantic drama Phool Aur Kaante, made it big overnight after the tremendous success of his debut film and then Ajay never looked back. He further went on delivering hits like Suhaag, Dilwale, Naajayaz, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Zakhm among many others. From comedy to action, Ajay has done it all and each time he experimented, he was successful as he knows how to get into the skin of each character he plays on-screen. As the Singham of Bollywood turns a year older, let’s have a look at five of his best performances which makes him the most celebrated actor:

1) Bhagat Sing—The Legend of Bhagat Singh: Ajay played the role of a freedom fighter that fought the British in order for his country’s freedom. His breakthrough performance after transforming Bhagat Singh into a flesh-and-blood person made this one of his best performances till date.

2)Malik—Company: His character in the film, Malik, who is a gangster fighting his enemies marks another great performance delivered by Ajay. This role marked Ajay Devgn’s second innings in cinema as an actor. His performance was received well by both critics and fans and is still remembered as an all-time classic. This movie had a performance by Ajay Devgan that deserves to be applauded till this date.

3)SP Amit Kumar—Gangaajal: Ajay’s role in the film of a brave and honest police officer who is posted in a violent district where the condition of law and order is out of hands. However, its SP Amit Kumar (Ajay) who fights back like a fierce police officer to eliminate the crime rate. His flawless performance was critically acclaimed.

4)Vijay Salgaonkar—Drishyam: This movie has won several awards and continues to be one of Ajay Devgn’s finest works till date. Ajay’s portrayal of the role of Vijay Salgaonkar who defends his family after they murder the son of a police officer accidentally was highly applauded.

5)Omkara—Omkara: This Vishal Bhardwaj film remains a cult classic. The auteur director shaped Ajay’s role as a gangster named Omkara in such a way that one cannot stop praising his spectacular performance. Calm yet intense and most of all atrociously dangerous, no one could have pulled off Omkara like Ajay.

