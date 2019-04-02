In the recently wrapped up season of Koffee with Karan, Ajay was seen pulling Kajol's legs not once but throughout. The two talked at great length how both are complete opposites and yet similar. While Kajol is the outgoing one, Ajay, on the other hand, prefers staying in his shell as he loves the quiet charm of indoors

Bollywood’s action hero Ajay Devgn has his 50th birthday today and as the actor gears up to celebrate his birthday with wife Kajol and kids, let’s revisit all those moments when Ajay roasted his wife. Everyone is quite aware of the actor’s sense of humour, especially his journey in the industry that started with action films, but later he ventured into other genres too, especially comedy movies.

Talking about Kajol, she too is equally humorous and the couple compliments each other so well that many a time they are seen mocking each other. Though not much have we seen Ajay socialising or partying with his co-actors or friends from the industry, which in fact has been bone of contention between Kajol and Ajay as she often complains that Ajay’s not-so-good social skills have changed her as well as she also doesn’t socialise much. This unusual chemistry between the couple is what makes them different from the rest as both complete each other in their own unique ways.

In the recently wrapped up season of Koffee with Karan, Ajay was seen pulling Kajol’s legs not once but throughout. The two talked at great length how both are complete opposites and yet similar. While Kajol is the outgoing one, Ajay, on the other hand, prefers staying in his shell as he loves the quiet charm of indoors.

Mocking Kajol, Ajay talked about her obsession with selfies and how she takes another long hour to edit that picture before posting it, which he said was really irritating about her. He further said that Kajol has never done something like that in her life and couldn’t understand why she was doing now especially when she is getting old.

Ajay’s exact statement was, “She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake. As the host Karan Johar burst into laughter Kajol was shocked enough to respond as she said, “Tumhaara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nahi” (You might be getting old, not me)

When host Karan Johar asked who would look good opposite Kajol from the current generation. Ajay answered, “As Son? Kajol, rolling her eyes screamed at Ajay and said, “Kutte kameene! Joota”. In fact, she also pointed her shoe at Ajay.

The best moment was when he was asked to reveal one lie every Bollywood husband lie about their wives, Ajay spontaneously answered, “I love my wife”. On the other hand, Kajol was no less as she said “Ghar jaana hai”, Ajay as a cover-up said he was talking about other men who lie.

This is not the end of ‘Ajay mocks Kajol session’ as the actor leaves no chance to bully his wife (of course, in good humour). Take a look at how Ajay mocks Kajol on Instagram:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More