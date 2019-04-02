Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: As Apaharam actor rings in his 50s, we have jotted down a list of 10 best movies of Singham actor that made his a superstar. His super hit journey from his very first movie Phool Aur Kaante which made him bag the best debutant Filmfare award to Total Dhamaal which recently entered the Rs 100 crore club, Ajay Devgn has a huge list of blockbusters under his belt.

Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: As the Bollywood’s action king rings in his 50s, fans and family members took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor a prosperous and successful year, ahead. Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly a born star. He knows how to grasp a role and treat his fans with his amazing acting skills. With a huge list of super hit movies in his pitara, Ajay Devgn also holds a position in the director and production industry. The actor who made us fall in love with his innocence and loyalty in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the lucky guys who have 90s beautiful actress Kajol as his wife. The famous couple broke millions of hearts who were in love with them when they announced the news of getting married to each other despite being opposite when it comes to their nature.

Both the stars who were raised in families of actors and film-makers are highly loved and praised by the audience for their hard work and journey in the industry. The famous actor who is always spotted as calm and observative, bagged his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the movie Phool Aur Kaante. Ever since then, he hasn’t looked back to the hurdles he went through to become an actor. Take a look at the 10 blockbuster movies which made Apaharan actor who is known for his professionalism and down to earth nature, a star:

Movie: Phool Aur Kaante

Movie: Omkara

Movies: The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Movies: Zakhm

Movies: Apaharan

Movie: Company

Movie: Raincoat

Movie: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Movie: Pyar To Hona Hi Tha

Movie: Singham

Talking about his upcoming movies, Ajay Devgn will be entertaining his massive audience worldwide with De De Pyaar De starring Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and Angela Krasinski. Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series, romantic comedy film will hit the theatres on May 17.

Apart from this, he will feature in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and his production under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, T-Series.

