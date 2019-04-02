Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Superstar Ajay Devgn, who pounded himself in the field of entertainment hardly left any role untouched be it a tragicomedy, action-packed drama or romance he made a benchmark in the field of acting. The actor has the potentiality to mould himself in any roles, been the master of all arts.

The versatile actor turned 50 today, and we are quite sure that he would spend it tucked away at home and in his pyjamas. The actor found peace residing at home with his family, having an introvert persona. Many a time, the actor sends his wife Kajol to accept the award on behalf of him due to his lack of desire. Here are some of the pictures of the legendary actor with his better-half, have a look below.

The actor who made us fall in love with his innocence and loyalty in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the lucky guys who have 90s beautiful actress Kajol as his wife. The famous couple broke millions of hearts who were in love with them when they announced the news of getting married to each other despite being poles apart from each other. It has been 20-long years beautiful journey of their marriage. Recently in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, he confessed that he suffers from Fear of Going Out (FOGO). Often, he gets ready, yup, fully ready, with shoes on, too, and then changes his mind about going to a party. He is not anti-social, he is plain shy.

Ajay Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. The actor is also been honoured with Padma Shri award the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country. The highest paid actor of the Bollywood never let go any chance to spellbound his fans with his acting skills. On the work front, Devgn will be entertaining his massive audience with De De Pyaar De starring Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath and Angela Krasinski. Helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series, romantic comedy film will hit the theatres on May 17. He has also signed in SS Rajamouli’s mega project RRR.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More