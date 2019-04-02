Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The most popular and influential actors of Bollywood Ajay Devgn turned 50 today. We wish him many many happy returns and all the best wishes for his upcoming future. The actor turned Producer has worked over more than a hundred films. Some of the top 10 songs from his films are listed below.

Golmaal actor Ajay Devgn celebrates his 50th birthday today. Ajay is considered among the most talented actors of the country, having delivered more than a hundred Bollywood movies. The Padma Shri honoured actor, have a separate fan base for his films like Gangaajal, Omkara, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Diljale and many more. The actor enchanted his fans with his phenomenal acting skills, ley them a chance to dance upon the rhythm of his movie songs.

Some top 10 songs of the legendary actor are, Tere Bina from film Tezz, Ho Nahi Shakta from Diljale , Dil Mein Mohabbat Hain from Sangram, Saathiya from Singham, Ajnabi Mujko Itna Bata from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Premi Aashiq Aawara from Phool Aur Kaante, Abhi Kuch Dino Se from Dil Tou Baccha Hai Ji, Bichdann from Song of Sardaar, Go Go Golmaal from Golmaal again, Bolo Har Har Har from Shivaay. These songs garnered much love from the fans and gave heft to his filmy career.

Dil Mein Mohabbat Hain from Sangram:

Ajnabi Mujko Itna Bata from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha:

Bolo Har Har Har from Shivaay:

Bichdann from Song of Sardaar:

Go Go Golmaal from Golmaal again:

Ajay is considered among the most talented actors of the country as well as a perfectly balanced family man. Apart from this, the actor is a fantastic cook and can whip up both Indian and continental dishes. Finding comfort at home, the actor mostly prefers giving time to his family. Recently in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, he confessed that he suffers from Fear of Going Out (FOGO). Often, he gets ready, yup, fully ready, with shoes on, too, and then changes his mind about going to a party. He is not anti-social, he is plain shy. Whereas wife Kajol is polls apart from husband Ajay, she is very social, jovial and lively in fact, many a time she receives awards on behalf of her husband. On the show, Ajay talked about Kajol’s obsession with selfies and editing them for social media.

On the work front, Ajay has already signed himself in many movies such as De De Pyaar De which is to release on May 17, 2019, other than this, he will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s mega project RRR, Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

