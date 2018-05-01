Thala Ajith is not just loved by his fans but even his co-stars. In fact, when I had interviewed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he told that it was a pleasure working with him in 'Asoka' and asked me to convey my regards to him and Shalini. With one of the largest followings on social media, Ajith is one Kollywood star who has shown that he is talented, versatile, and still has many more hits to deliver. As he turns 47 this May 1, here's wishing Thala Ajith a happy birthday.

Ajith Kumar came into the Tamil film industry with no Godfather and today is one of the highest paid actors in south India with the second largest fan following after Rajinikanth

Many of Kollywood star Thala Ajith’s are youngsters who have grown up watching his films. And year on year he gains more fans in the below 25 category. So what makes him special? His fans tell me that Thala Ajith, as he is popularly known as, has got swag, style, punch dialogues with a message for all youth in every single film and can kick ass like no one else.

As one of the few journalists who got up close with Ajith and got to spend time with him, I discovered that he is one of the nicest people around. The first time I met Ajith Kumar was when he welcomed me into his home. He served me copious amounts of coffee and took me around to show me his beloved passion – his aero-modelling room where he made these snazzy little planes by hand. He explained to me the intricate details involved in this and then went on to talk about his other passion – racing. His wife Shalini’s badminton court is another source of pride for him and he told me that she often invited underprivileged players to come and practice here at their home.

As I was leaving, I asked him if he would grace an event as chief guest and Ajith told me, “I’m sorry I won’t be able to but I’m more than happy to come to your place and cook you and your family a good meal anytime!” This was a very thoughtful and touching gesture on his part. Having interacted with him numerous times ever since the fact that he was a genuine person who loved what he did and sincerely cared for his fans and people was what stood out.

Ajith Kumar came into the Tamil film industry with no Godfather and today is one of the highest paid actors in south India with the second largest fan following after Rajinikanth. His career has seen its share of ups and downs – like any actor’s – but what has grown tremendously is his fan following. From playing the young, romantic hero, Ajith has slowly transformed himself into an action hero with his salt-and-pepper looks. And the blockbusters he has delivered throughout his career stand testament to his talent and his power at the box office. Now, he is also known as the Box Office King.

Despite the fact that Ajith, has such a large fan following, he disbanded his fan clubs in the state as he felt they might be misused by vested political interests. Ajith wrote in a letter: “An actor needn’t have any connection on any grounds apart from his profession. It’s more than enough if people feel it good, appreciate or criticize his performance and thusly making his career effective.”

All the actors and crew who work with Ajith are treated to some yummy biriyani that he makes on sets. And there are plenty of tweets from celebs that stand testimony to this!

