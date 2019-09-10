Anurag Kashyap's former ex-wife Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to wish him in a unique way.

The director Anurag Kashyap has turned 47 years old today and his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin wished him in a very unique way and called him AK-47, the deadliest gun, but the gun she posted on her social media fired beautiful colors and she captioned it as that he should keep shooting wild and colorful films for many years and wished him birthday by calling him AK-47.

Anurag and Kalki got married in 2011, Kalki was Anurag’s second wife but things didn’t work out well between them and after two years they took a decision to separate and in 2015 the couple got divorced.

Kalki even went through some therapy after the separation but somehow they both managed to be good friends and Kalki even said that they both are still friends, they chat and meet and added that Anurag is a nice guy.

They both were even spotted together in a party hosted by Sabyasachi Mukherji for completing 20 years in the Industry and they both posed for couples of photographs with Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah.

Anurag and Kalki have moved on now and they both have made their relationship open with their respective boyfriend and girlfriend. Anurag is dating Shubhra Shetty and Kalki is dating Hershberg and keeps on posting their pictures on Instagram. Earlier too, she had posted her pictures with Hershberg and dropped hints about her relationship with him.

Shubhra Shetty, the girlfriend of Anurag Kashyap also posted a funny and cute birthday wish for her boyfriend and said that he has lived 17,166 days and with this Anurag also replied to her and said that you have also lived 9,547 days, so don’t even compare. This fun comment makes it clear that the couple is happy together and shares a fun-teasing relationship.

