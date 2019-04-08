Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni who is counted amongst the most talented actor of the industry, turns 25 today. On the young actor's birthday, let us take a small look at some interesting facts about the actor.

Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: Young Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni turns a year older today. The hardworking actor is best known for his phenomenal Telugu films and leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans with his talent. The actor marks the third generation star from the Akkineni community after his grandfather Nageswara Rao and father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Not only this, Akhil Akkineni is the half brother of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who is among the big names in the industry. Akhil Akkineni started his journey by appearing in a cameo role in the film Manam in the year 2014. He appeared on-screen for the first time in a lead role in film Akhil in 2015. On the occasion of the lovely actor’s birthday let us take a look at some interesting facts about the actor.

Before appearing in Akhil as a lead actor, he first appeared in his father’s film Sisindri in 1995 as a child artist at the age of one. The film was a Indian remake of Hollywood film Baby’s Day Out.

Secondly, apart of acting, the talented actor is also a good cricketer. In 2010 Tollywood Trophy, the actor also participated in father Nagarjuna’s team and also won the match and man of the series title. Not only this, during Celebrity Cricket League CCL, Telugu Warriors won the league under his captaincy.

Akhil Akkineni also appeared in the film Manam which for the first time featured the entire family of Akkineni including Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Not only this, but the film also featured Akhil Akkineni’s mother Amala Akkineni and Samantha Akkineni.

Talking about his future projects, the actor will next be appearing in a film which is not titled yet but will feature Taxiwaala actor Priyanka Jawalkar. The film is directed by Geetha Govindam’s film director Parasuram. Further, the film will be produced under the banners of Geetha Arts who had earlier produced Geetha Govindam. Rumours also revealed that Akhil may also collaborate with Director Bhaskar. The actor last appeared in Mr Majnu and shared the screens with Nidhi Agerwal which was directed by Venky Atluri and performed on a average level at the box office.

