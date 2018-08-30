Happy Birthday Akshara Singh: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is ruling the hearts of her millions of followers and there is no doubt that she has owned it. She has owned the love her fans with her talent movies. From being an ace dancer to the remarkable singer, Akshara has got everything and with this, there are other millions of reasons that we will keep on loving Akshara Singh. Enjoy the top 5 songs of Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh on her Birthday.

Happy Birthday Akshara Singh: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is celebrating her birthday today. From being one of the most sensuous to most bankable, Bhojpuri film industry has got its queen in the form of Akshara Singh. The moment her films hit the screens, the makers and audiences know that it is going to be a blockbuster. Akshara started her career with TV serials and it soon took a turn to Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being the finest actor in the Bhojpuri films, she is a remarkable singer too. This year was great for her as the diva dropped her first ever solo Kanvar song, which took the internet by storm at the moment it was released.

The actor is on a roll lately and created her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema. Every role she has ever portrayed in the films has grabbed a lot of praises and she is one of the most favourites actors of Bhojpuri cinema fans. We all wish her a very Happy Birthday and wish that she keeps growing and achieve much fame in her future.

According to us, there is no better way to celebrate her birthday than watching some of her best songs. Here we have chosen five best songs featuring Akshara Singh that will definitely make your day. And, if you are not her fan then you will definitely become one. Here are the 5 best songs featuring Akshara Singh and we bet you are definitely going to enjoy them!

1) Bhar jata dhodi mor pasina

2) Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan

3) Locker Mein Jawani

4) Daiya Re Daiya

5) Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya

Check out other best songs of Akshara Singh:

