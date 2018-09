Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: The Khiladi of Bollywood turns 51 today! Akshay Kumar who made his acting debut with Deedar in the year 1992. Born in Amritsar and brought in Delhi, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia aka Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood superstar to have crossed the Rs 2000 crore collection at the box office.

The Khiladi of Bollywood turns 51 today! Akshay Kumar who made his acting debut with Deedar in the year 1992. Born in Amritsar and brought in Delhi, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia aka Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood superstar to have crossed the Rs 2000 crore collection at the box office. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor was last seen in Gold starring television beauty Mouni Roy. The historical sports-drama was released on August 15, this year. The blockbuster movie was bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The actor is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Kesari. Anurag Singh directorial based on historical war drama will hit the theatres next year on August 15.

Gold

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikita Dutta

Release date: 15 August 2018

Director: Reema Kagti

Padman

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Riva Bubber and Urmila Mahanta

Release date: 9 February 2018

Director: R. Balki

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Cast: Bhumi Padnekar, Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rajesh Sharma and Shubha Khote

Release date: 11 August 2017

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Rustom

Cast: Ileana D’Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, Pavan Malhotra, Usha Nadkarni, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh

Release date: 12 August 2016

Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Airlift

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Inaamulhaq, Avtar Gill, Feryna Wazheir, Puran Kohli, Prakash Belawadi, Pawan Chopra and Kumud Mishra

Release date: 22 January 2016

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Baby

Cast: Danny Denzonga, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Madhurima Tuli

Release date: 23 January 2015

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Special 26

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill and Kajal Aggarwal

Release date: 8 February 2013

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Singh Is Kinng

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Om Puri, Sonu Sood, Ranvir Shorey, Kirron Kher, Jaaved Jafri

Release date: 8 August 2008

Director: Anees Bazmee

Welcome

Cast: Feroz Khan, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat

Release date: 21 December 2007

Director: Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Cast: Ameesha Patel, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav

Release date: 12 October 2007

Director: Priyadarshan

Heyy Babyy

Cast: Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan and Borman Irani

Release date: 24 August 2007

Director: Sajid Khan

Namastey London

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Upen Patel and Javed Sheikh

Release date: 23 March 2007

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Vindu Dara Singh

Release date: 30 July 2004

Director: David Dhawan

Andaaz

Cast: Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, Aman Verma, Pankaj Dheer, Navni Parihar, Johnny Lever and Kushal Punjabi

Release date: 23 May 2003

Director: Raj Kanwar

Ajnabee

Cast: Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor, Mink Brar, Johnny Lever, Amita Nangia and Dalip Tahil

Release date: 21 September 2001

Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Hera Pheri

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Razak Khan, Dinesh Hingoo, Om Puri and Kashmira Shah

Release date: 31 March 2000

Director: Priyadarshan

